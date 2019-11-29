Dell's Black Friday Mega Deals cuts a huge £520 off the XPS 15

Black Friday 2019 is now here, and Dell is continuing its Mega Deals promotion, cutting huge amounts off some of its best laptops, including the brilliant Dell XPS 15 and the Dell G3 15 Gaming laptop.

If you want an incredibly powerful laptop, then the Dell XPS 15 is the one to get, with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. Add a 1TB SSD and stunning 15.6-inch 4K display, and you've got yourself one of the best laptops in the world – not to mention one that will last you for years to come.

This used to sell for a whopping £2,518.99, but for today only, it's been cut to £1,999. This is limited stock and will run out fast at this price, so be quick! Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Dell XPS 15 deals in your region.

Dell is also cutting the price of its Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, Inspiron 15 and Inspiron 14 laptops as well.

These deals only last a day, and once stock is sold out, the deal is over. Also make sure you also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals page for more brilliant cheap deals on some fantastic devices.

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, GTX 1650: £2,518.99 £1,999 at Dell

Save an absolutely huge £520 off the brilliant Dell XPS 15. This is one of the most powerful configurations you can get, with an immense 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. A powerful laptop that can handle almost anything you throw at it. Ends midnight November 29.

View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650: £918.99 £699 at Dell

With a price cut of £219, the Dell G3 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops money can buy right now, especially at its new low price of £699. It's great for playing games at medium settings. Ends midnight November 29.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB: £518.99 £399 at Dell

Save a hefty £120 off this great mid-range laptop from Dell. Ideal for working on and browsing the internet, it comes with an 8th generation Intel processor, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 15.6-inch screen. Ends midnight November 29.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 5000, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £818.99 £649 at Dell

This is a great affordable laptop that's had £169.99 knocked off the price. With a Core i7 procesor and 8GB of RAM, this is a great day-to-day laptop, especially considering the price. The 14-inch screen makes this a more portable option as well. Ends midnight November 29.

View Deal

If you're tempted by these offers, make sure you act fast, as these deals are selling out fast. Make sure you also check out our pick of the best 15-inch laptops, and the best Dell laptops as well for more great offers.

If you live outside the UK, we've rounded up some of the best Dell XPS 15 deals available near you...

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.