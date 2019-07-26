Control will melt your graphics card, according to system requirements

Nvidia has been showing off Control at every chance it gets, what with all the shiny ray traced effects it has to offer. But, now that the system requirements have been revealed, you might need to splurge on a new graphics card to run the game in all its glory.

The system requirements have been listed on the Epic Games store page, and they're a doozy. Just to run the game, you're going to need a GTX 1060 for a graphics processor (GPU), and an Intel Core i5-7500 processor (CPU). And, you'll need at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti to meet its recommended spec.

Now, we're not sure what resolution the recommended settings are targeting, but if you really need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti to play the game at 1080p at max settings, this could make for one of the most difficult games to run today. Even if you have a beefy RTX 2080 Ti, you may not have much more luck, as the RTX 2080 is the recommended spec for running the game with ray tracing enabled, according to a post from PC Gamer. However, we have to note that a minimum and recommended ray tracing GPU is not currently listed on the Control store page.

We'll just have to wait and see how it will turn out, but we're sure that this game will be extremely popular among enthusiasts who really want to push their hardware to its limits, much like Metro Exodus before it.

So far, what we've seen of the game is promising, and these high system requirements might pay off. In fact, if some of the early footage is to be believed, it could very well finally make the case that we need ray tracing in games, even ahead of the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett

Control is out August 27 on PS4, Xbox One and Epic Games. We went ahead and listed both the minimum and recommended specs below:

Minimum

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 CPU: Intel Core i5-7500U / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or better

Intel Core i5-7500U / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or better Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 or better

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 or better Ray tracing GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Memory: 8GB

8GB DirectX11

Recommended

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or better

Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or better Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / AMD Radeon VII or better

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / AMD Radeon VII or better Ray tracing GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Memory: 16GB

16GB DirectX 11/ DirectX 12

