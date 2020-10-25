Buccaneers vs Raiders live stream: how to watch NFL Gameweek 7 online from anywhere

The Raiders host the Bucs at Allegiant Stadium this afternoon and and it’s...hard to know what to expect. These are two of this season’s most unpredictable outfits. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers upset the odds in Week 6 to blow the Packers away, while the Raiders got a bye as reward for shocking the Chiefs in Week 5. You can follow our guide as we explain where to find a Buccaneers vs Raiders live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are today.

Buccaneers vs Raiders live stream The Buccaneers vs Raiders game kicks off was rescheduled earlier in the week, with kick-off now 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT (8.05pm GMT) at Allegiant Stadium in the heart of Las Vegas. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this by getting a good VPN on your software roster.

Who will turn up today? Will we get the Green Bay-conquering version of the Bucs, or the pale imitation that fell to the (admittedly underrated) Bears? And will they play the Raiders team that put the Chiefs and Saints to the sword - or the one that got run over by the Pats?

For Bucs fans, Gronk’s form has been as mystifying as anything we’ve seen so far this season. He got to throw the first spike of his Bucs career last week, following a series of pretty woeful displays. It was the cherry on top of a very promising performance that featured five catches and a team-leading 78 receiving yards. Is it fiesta time again for the loveable goofball?

That was all done with a shoulder injury that looks unlikely to have fully healed in time for today’s clash, but Bruce Arians is likely to put him out there again to link up with his old pal, the resurgent Tom Brady - looking very much like his old self in connecting with eight different receivers in the win over the Packers.

But if the Raiders can silence Patrick Mahomes, surely they can do the same to a 43-year-old who's looked...frustrated at times this season, shall we say. Derek Carr should have confidence coursing through his veins after his Kansas City showing, but the Bucs’ defense could provide a sterner test of his talents. Read on as we explain how to watch the Buccaneers vs Raiders online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs Raiders from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

IPVanish - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family. But perhaps most interestingly is its current offer. Sign up for an annual plan now and get a massive discount to a mere $3.25 USD per month. That's a fantastic price for an excellent service, and it will even throw in 250GB of secure cloud storage absolutely free. - Click to take advantage of this limited time discount

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Buccaneers vs Raiders live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Buccaneers vs Raiders game is being shown on NBC, with kick-off now scheduled for 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT. If you have NBC as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the NBC website, while a number of over-the-top streaming services offer the , including Sling in most major markets - check out a FREE Sling Blue trial today and watch the Bucs vs Raiders without paying a penny! How to watch Buccaneers vs Raiders FREE without cable In general, we recommend FuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Buccaneers vs Raiders game 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Buccaneers vs Raiders.

Buccaneers vs Raiders live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Buccaneers vs Raiders clash kicks off at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT.PT in Canada, and TSN, CTV and French-language RDS are providing the linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Buccaneers vs Raiders game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

UK-based American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The rescheduling of the Las Vegas Raiders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is generally good news for anyone in Blighty, as it means kick-off is now at the much more sanguine hour of 8.05pm GMT. Except it's also not, as it means Sky's had to drop the game. Fortunately, you can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky or Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Raiders vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for the Raiders vs Buccaneers game, but the change in time means it now starts at 7.05am AEDT early Monday morning. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is showing the Raiders vs Buccaneers game too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).