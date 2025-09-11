Gen Z are changing the very nature of how we work, and most businesses aren't ready for it

Most Gen Z workers do their best work with visual tools

Many use unapproved apps for a better experience

Visuals are better for memory encoding and emotion

Gen Z employees are changing how we work, new Canva research shows, and unsurprisingly artificial intelligence is where it’s all at.

While most organizations have typically relied on traditional, text-heavy systems, Gen Z workers want digital-first, visual and AI-powered tools – only one in five (22%) companies are deemed suitable, then, says Canva.

With Gen Z accounting for a growing proportion of the workforce, the research suggests it could be time to start adapting to newer ways of working.

Gen Z workers prefer visual, tech-first work

Most Gen Z workers (90%) agree they do their best work visually with 83% globally (88% in the UK) using unapproved apps (sometimes called shadow tech) to plug gaps left by unsuitable systems.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) also agree AI experimentation would improve visual fluency.

It’s not just for show, though. Canva highlighted some of the neurological benefits: high-quality visuals actually drive 74% faster memory encoding and trigger 21-26% greater emotional intensity. On the flip side, 76% lose interest in text-heavy content.

“We’re seeing a clear mismatch between how the human brain is wired to absorb information and how most workplaces still communicate,” Canva Head of B2B Marketing Emma Robinson commented.

With plenty of research suggesting that companies don’t offer the right tools to workers, Canva’s latest study adds even more context to the picture, particularly surrounding age groups and neurological science.

Leaders should use the research to invest in visual-first and AI-enabled platforms to align online collaboration platforms with how the modern workforce works.

“The science shows that the traditional, text-heavy approach no longer meets the needs of today’s teams, especially in fast-paced, collaborative environments,” Robinson added.