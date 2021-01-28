The best headphones in the world have never been cheaper - Sony WH-1000XM4 back down to lowest price yet

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals are difficult to come by - you wouldn't expect much else from the industry's leading set of headphones, after all. However, you'll find some of the lowest prices we've ever seen sitting on the shelves today, with discounts across the US and UK offering up some fantastic prices.

In the US, the Sony WH-1000XM4s have been discounted at Best Buy and Amazon, with both retailers slashing the price from $349.99 to $278, saving you over $70 and taking the powerful noise canceling headphones back down to their lowest ever price.

If you're in the UK, you can also save on the Sony WH-1000XM4, with John Lewis dropping the price from £349.99 to £309 - a saving of £40.

You'll find all these deals listed below, or scroll down for more Sony WH-1000XM4 prices.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

You'll find the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones sitting at their lowest price ever at Amazon right now, in a return to a $278 cost that we've only previously seen over Black Friday. That's a stunning turnaround for the best headphones on the market right now - and one those after a set of seriously powerful cans shouldn't ignore.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: £349.99 £309 at John Lewis

This may not be the lowest price we've ever seen, but this John Lewis deal comes pretty close, knocking over £40 off the class-leading Sony WH-1000M4. This deal is only available on the silver version of the headphones, though.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals are few and far between, especially considering these industry-leading headphones were only released last year. The successors to the incredibly popular Sony WH-1000XM3, the XM4 have seen a handful of discounts in their lifespan so far.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones pair a mastery of rich audio quality with leading quality of life features as well. That includes some of the best active noise cancellation tech around, with the intelligent 'speak to chat' feature that pauses your music and switches off ANC to enable quick conversations without that awkward fumble. Not only that, but adaptive sound control will also sense your activity and tune ambient sound settings to match your day.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

You may also find cheaper Sony WH-1000XM3 deals available, if you're happy to forego some of the smarter features sitting inside the latest release - like speak to chat and adaptive sound control.

