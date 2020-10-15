Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC specs aren’t too demanding – but you may need an SSD

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s PC specs have been revealed by Ubisoft, and the good news is the game isn’t too exacting on your rig, at least at the lower-end of the spectrum.

Ubisoft provided six different spec configurations from the bare minimum to run the game at 1080p with low graphics details, through to the requirements for 4K at ultra-high details.

At the bare minimum, you can get away with just an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 graphics card. Higher up the scale, things do get (relatively) more demanding – 1440p at 60 fps requires an RTX 2080 Super (or RX 5700 XT on the AMD side).

Interestingly, the top-level 4K spec wants an RTX 2080 from Nvidia owners, a slight step down from 1440p – but that’s for running at 30 fps (something of an odd target to look at for those enthusiasts wanting to experience the game at 4K ultra).

Ubisoft also released an extensive video going into more detail about the specs and the features of the PC version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which you can check out below.

PC gamers will be able to benefit from tweaking some 120 settings, as well as having an uncapped frame rate, and an in-game benchmarking system (with some depth in terms of analytics) to help find the right detail levels.

The recommended settings (at 1080p, albeit 30 fps) call for a GTX 1060 or RX 570, which again is reasonable, although do note one thing here – as we’ve seen with a few games of late, the recommended spec calls for an SSD. Indeed, while you can get away with a hard drive on the minimum spec, an SSD is still recommended, strictly speaking – albeit in brackets.

This should be no real surprise, though, given the next-gen consoles major focus on blazing fast NVMe SSDs.

Anyhow, here are those specs in full.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla system requirements

Minimum | Low Setting | 1080p | 30 fps

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-4460

: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-4460 RAM : 8GB (dual-channel)

: 8GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD R9 380

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD R9 380 Storage: 50GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended | High Setting | 1080p | 30 fps

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790 RAM : 8GB (dual-channel)

: 8GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 570

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 570 Storage: 50GB SSD

Recommended | High Setting | 1080p | 60 fps

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 1700 / Intel Core i7-6700

: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 / Intel Core i7-6700 RAM : 8GB (dual-channel)

: 8GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Vega 64

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Vega 64 Storage: 50GB SSD

2K| Very High Setting | 1440p | 30 fps

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-7700

: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-7700 RAM : 16GB (dual-channel)

: 16GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Vega 56

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Vega 56 Storage: 50GB SSD

2K| Very High Setting | 1440p | 60 fps

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i7-8700K

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i7-8700K RAM : 16GB (dual-channel)

: 16GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super or AMD RX 5700 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super or AMD RX 5700 XT Storage: 50GB SSD

4K| Ultra High Setting | 2160p | 30 fps

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K RAM : 16GB (dual-channel)

: 16GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD RX 5700 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD RX 5700 XT Storage: 50GB SSD

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is due out on November 10, and will be free for those who buy an eligible AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU.

Today's best graphics card deals Low Stock Reduced Price ZOTAC GAMING Geforce GTX 1650... Amazon Prime £149.99 £129.99 View Reduced Price MSI Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650... Amazon Prime £159.99 £142.40 View ASUS PH-GTX1650-O4G-V2... Amazon Prime £152.22 View Asus Phoenix GTX1660 SUPER OC... Laptops Direct £225.97 View Show More Deals