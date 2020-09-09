Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets a new release date to launch with the Xbox Series X

If there's one thing Viking warriors are known for, it's probably not patience – and so it's fitting that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is rushing into battle a whole week earlier than expected, to coincide with the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Originally slated to launch on November 17, the game was apparently only given a placeholder date, which has now been updated after Microsoft's Xbox launch date was officially revealed.

Valhalla will now release on November 10, 2020 for both consoles. It's worth keeping in mind that the game benefits from Microsoft's Xbox Smart Delivery system, too, meaning anyone who buys it on current-gen Xbox hardware (Xbox One S, Xbox One X) will be able to upgrade to a next-gen version for free whenever they end up getting the new hardware.

Players will also benefit from cross-save functionality, meaning they can pick up where they left off on both current- and next-gen Xbox consoles.

Why no PS5 release?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla now has a confirmed release date – November 10 – for almost every gaming platform.

A press release for the announcement states the game will come to "Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service, and Stadia" on that date.

The only platform missing is the Sony PS5, which has yet to get an official release date – though there are rumors of it launching in November, slightly later than the new Xbox. Either way, everything we didn't know about the upcoming consoles – release date, price, launch lineups – is finally slotting into place.

