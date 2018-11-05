Apple HomePod gets early price drop ahead of Black Friday

Even with Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching, it's hard to find good prices on Apple deals: the Cupertino brand is simply able to command a premium for its products all year around.

Which makes this sweet saving on its superb-sounding Apple HomePod all the better. UK retailers Currys and John Lewis are knocking £20 off the usual £319 asking price for the Siri-powered smart speaker, making it the cheapest you'll see the HomePod this side of a second hand deal.

The Apple HomePod is arguably the best-sounding single smart speaker we've tested so far, giving premium devices like the long-standing Sonos even a run for its money.

However, it works best if you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem, requiring an iOS device to set up, and working most smoothly when syncing from an Apple Music account (which you'll need to have, paying a tenner a month for it).

If that doesn't suit your style, consider perhaps the Amazon Echo Plus or the Google Home Max as premium voice-controlled alternatives - and we're expecting massive discounts on smart speakers this Black Friday in the UK.

Today's best apple homepod deals ? £299 View £299 View £319 View £319 View Show More Deals