AMD promises Big Navi launch won’t suffer the same problems that befell Nvidia’s RTX 3080 release

AMD has promised that its RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards won’t suffer from stock shortages at launch - unlike Nvidia's RTX 3080 and 3090 cards.

It’s been a frustrating time for buyers looking to pick up one of Nvidia’s new Ampere-based GPUs. Both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 sold out in minutes, with buyers having to contend with bots and scalpers to get their hands on the limited stock.

Disappointed buyers have taken to social media to vent about Nvidia’s problematic launch, and one such comment drew a response from Frank Azor, AMD's chief architect of gaming solutions.

In response to the Twitter post, which saw a user complain about not being able to pick up an RTX 3090 and going on to speculate that "$10 says AMD will be a paper launch too", Azor responded: “I look forward to taking your $10”.

I look forward to taking your $10 :)September 24, 2020

Promises, promises

In in a follow-up tweet he added that AMD is "doing our best to set and meet proper expectations. We are listening, learning and adapting to offer the best experience we can."

Azor’s remarks imply that those hoping to pick up a Big Navi GPU shouldn’t have too much of a hard time, and that the company won’t suffer from the same stock shortages as Nvidia.

While we’re yet to see for ourselves, this makes sense. Nvidia has gambled by picking Samsung to fabricate its Ampere GPUs, and there’s still uncertainty surrounding the yield of the company’s 8nm process. AMD, on the other hand, will tap into TSMC’s proven 7nm manufacturing process, so it’s unlikely to face the same difficulties.

Of course, it remains to be seen how AMD's Radeon RX 6000 GPUs will compete with the Nvidia RX 380 on price. However, performance wise, it looks like AMD might give Nvidia a run for its money.

AMD is expected to showcase its RNDA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards on October 28.

