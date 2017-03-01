How to use the Nintendo Switch's Pro Controller with your PC

The Switch's Joy-Cons are pretty good, but for the full console experience you're going to want to invest in a Pro Controller.

The only problem is that the controller isn't cheap, and will set you back $70 (£65/AU$100).

If you're looking for more reasons to justify the purchase then one enterprising Redditor has worked out that you can use the Pro Controller with your PC as you would an Xbox 360 pad.

It's not perfect. After all the Pro Controller's face buttons are in the wrong place compared to the Xbox controller (which the majority of PC games are designed for), not to mention the fact that the controller doesn't feature analogue triggers like its Microsoft equivalent.

It's also not able to be used via Bluetooth while plugged into a USB port, meaning you can't charge it while it's in use.

It does however support Steam's 'Big Picture' mode which is a version of the software optimised for controllers.

Nevertheless, if you want to get the most out of what is quite an expensive purchase, then read on for our guide to using the new controller with Windows.