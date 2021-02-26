This Arlo Pro 3 floodlight deal will beef up your home security and save you cash

The best home security cameras can provide peace of mind when you’re not at home, but they’re usually a pricey investment and a good deal is always welcome - and Amazon has slashed the price of one of Arlo’s best home security cameras with a built-in floodlight in the US.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight has been reduced to $188.99 from $249.99 - that's a 24% saving, and brings the home security camera and floodlight in one back down to the same price we saw on Black Friday last year.

In the UK, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight has also been discounted, but not to the same level - it’s now £250.46 , which is a 4% saving on the list price.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the Arlo Pro 3 security camera deals in your region.)

Today's best Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight deal in the US

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight: $249.99 $188.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than $60 off the cost of the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight, making it $188.99. It’s the best deal we’ve seen this year for the home security camera with built-in floodlight, which has a 160-degree view and can record detailed video at 2k resolution. View Deal

Today's best Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight deal in the UK

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight: 249.9 9 £250.46 at Amazon

In the UK the saving on the Arlo Pro 3 isn’t as big – it's been reduced by £9.53 to £250.46, which is only a 4% saving. We’ve seen better deals earlier this year, when it dropped as low as £215, but if you want a home security camera with built-in floodlight now, every little saving counts. View Deal

Like other Arlo Pro 3 security cameras, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight can be battery powered or mains powered. Slightly longer in design than most Arlo cameras, it has a built-in floodlight which throws out a powerful 3,000 lumens of brightness, although you can lower the brightness if you find it’s too powerful.

The camera also supports two-way audio so you can converse with anyone in its field of view, and the Arlo Pro 3 can distinguish whether the motion detected has been created by a person, an animal or a vehicle.