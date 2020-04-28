How much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost? And is the price worth it?

The cost of Amazon Music Unlimited covers you for a massive 60 million-song library, with ad-free, offline music available on several types of plan. These plans are tiered, ranging in price, but thankfully it's fairly easy to work out which offer suits you best.

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$11.99 per month for an individual plan, though if you're a Prime member in the US or UK, you can cut that to $7.99 / £7.99 a month. Family plans unlock six accounts and cost $14.99 / £14.99 / AU$17.99, though for an even cheaper subscription, you can enable a single Echo device for $3.99 / £3.99 / AU$4.99 a month.

Whether you select a single-device individual plan, or you're looking to share your tunes with a multi-user family subscription, the Amazon Music Unlimited price sits in a similar position to that offered by competitors Spotify and Apple Music. There's a massive library and plenty of extra features to take advantage of here, however, and that cheap Echo offer does hold its own if you're just looking to listen at home.

Here, we're running through each Amazon Music Unlimited cost, and which price is right for your use.

Amazon Music Unlimited cost: single device plan

If you just want to connect your Echo device to the Amazon Music Unlimited service, you'll find a much lower price available to you. For just $3.99 / £3.99 / AU$4.99 a month, you can enable a single Echo speaker with the full Amazon Music Unlimited library. This plan is perfect if you're not fussed about listening to music on the go, but still want that collection of tunes available once you get home.

Amazon Music Unlimited price: Individual Plan

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$11.99 for an individual plan, a similar price to that offered by both Spotify and Apple Music. You're getting access to on-demand, ad-free listening and unlimited access to a 60-million strong song library with thousands of hand-picked playlists. You don't need to be a Prime member to subscribe, and you'll have access to offline playback as well.

Not only that, but select the Amazon Music HD add-on to upgrade your tunes with Ultra HD playback and 3D audio when connected to the internet. You can grab that upgrade for an extra $5 / £5 / AU$5 a month.

If it's just you listening, but you still want access to your tunes on your phone when you're out and about, this is the plan for you.

Amazon Music Unlimited - individual plan | $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$11.99 per month

The Amazon Music Unlimited price sits at $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$11.99 per month, which is inline with competitors Spotify and Apple Music. However, if you're already a Prime member you can save by subscribing for just $7.99 / £7.99 a month. Pick up this subscription if you're the only person looking to listen, but still want to be able to take your tunes on the go.

Amazon Music Unlimited cost: Family Plan

If you're looking to kit the whole family out with the latest tunes, the family plan may be better suited. This plan on Amazon Music Unlimited costs $14.99 / £14.99 / AU$17.99 a month, and offers up to six accounts for unlimited use by your family. Again, that price is comparable to Spotify and Apple Music's own offering.

Even if just one more person is going to be using your Amazon Music Unlimited account, that price makes a family plan worth it. You're paying an extra $5 / £5 for the full six-accounts, which makes it cost-effective whether you use all of them or not.

Plus, you can still upgrade to Amazon Music HD for just a little bit extra each month, which adds plenty of value over other premium music streaming services.

Amazon Music Unlimited - family plan | $14.99 / £14.99 / AU$17.99

An Amazon Music Unlimited family plan costs the same as other providers, and offers access to a massive library of songs and curated playlists. That's perfect if you're already using Amazon's services, and want to add music to your family's package.

Is the Amazon Music Unlimited cost worth it?

With other competitors matching the Amazon Music Unlimited cost, it can be difficult to work out whether you're picking up the best streaming service for your cash. If you're a Prime member shopping for yourself in the US or UK, the Amazon Music Unlimited price is certainly worth it, thanks to that $2 / £2 discount on an individual plan bringing the overall cost down well below that of Spotify and Apple Music.

However, if you're not a Prime member, or you're looking at more expensive family plans, there are plenty of features that might elevate this particular music streaming service above the rest.

First up, you're getting access to a massive library of songs that just passed the 60 million mark. Spotify only offers 50 million titles for the same price at time of writing, though Apple Music does match this roster.

What Apple Music can't offer, however, is that Ultra-HD mode on offer in the form of the Amazon Music HD add-on. Audiophiles will turn to this $5 / £5 boost for premium audio quality at a far cheaper price than Tidal's own service.

Is the Amazon Music Unlimited price included with Prime?

The Amazon Music Unlimited price is separate to your Prime membership, though you can save some cash if you own both in the US and UK. Amazon Music, a smaller service offering just over a million songs ad-free, is the limited music streaming subscription included with your existing Prime membership.