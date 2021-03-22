Boost your home security with this good value security camera deal

The best home security cameras can provide peace of mind that your home is safe when you’re not around. They can quickly become an expensive purchase though, so a good home security deal is always welcome - and Amazon has slashed the price of one of the best security camera systems in the UK.

In the UK, the Anker Eufycam 2C has been discounted to £159.99 from £259.99 - that's a 38% saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Eufycam deals in your region.)

This isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Eufycam 2C – on Black Friday last year it dropped to £149.99 for the two-camera kit – but it’s still good value if you’re in the market for a wireless security camera system.

Today’s best Eufycam 2C deals in the UK

Anker Eufycam 2C: £259.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £100 off the cost of the Eufycam 2C two-camera kit. This wireless security camera comes with a hub that connects them to your home Wi-Fi network and can record FullHD video when motion is detected. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen,but it’s still a very good deal if you want a home security camera now, and we can’tknow if it will drop this low again. View Deal

The EufyCam 2C security camera system is the more affordable sibling of the Anker Eufycam 2 , which currently holds top spot in our list of the best home security cameras round-up.

The rechargeable battery lasts up to 180 days between charges, unlike the Eufycam 2 which will run for a year before it needs powering back up. The camera’s field of view is also slightly narrower at 135 degrees rather than 140 degrees, which the Eufycam 2 offers. That said, if you’re on a budget these are more than acceptable compromises on a security camera system.

The Anker EufyCam 2C still allows up to 16GB of video (around three months’ worth) to be stored on the base station at any one time, meaning it can be used subscription-free, just like the Eufycam 2, which in our eyes makes it stand out over its rivals.

It also benefits from night vision so video recorded in the dark can be seen more clearly, and a two-way talk feature that lets you hear and speak to anyone in the camera’s field of view.

