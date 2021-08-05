Cyber Monday Apple deals: what discounts to expect on iPhones, iPads, more

Thanks to the high cost of Apple products, the Cyber Monday deals are a great time to pick up one of the company's gadgets, especially with Christmas so soon afterward.

With Cyber Monday 2021 falling on November 29 this year, there's quite some time left before we start seeing the prices of Apple products temporarily cut; November 26 is the official date for the Black Friday deals, though they'll likely start a little earlier.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are pretty fluid in terms of deals, with rarely too much distinction between the two, now and then we see even higher discounts for the latter, as retailers seek to get rid of the last of their stock.

Since Apple sells phones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, headphones, computers, TVs, accessories and more, you can be sure there will be plenty of discounts on the company's products, though the quality of the reductions will vary wildly depending on the device you're looking for.

There's quite a way until the late-November party, but while you wait, we've come up with answers to all your top questions about the Cyber Monday Apple deals, and we've also dug out some of last year's deals, to give you an idea of what to expect.

Black Friday Apple deals: FAQs

When will the best Apple Cyber Monday deals start in 2021? The Cyber Monday deals will start on, well, Cyber Monday - that's November 29. But we'll see discounts start before then. Some retailers will cut the price of Apple products on November 26 for Black Friday, though others might start their discounts in the week before then. Some of these Apple deals may have run out of stock by Cyber Monday, but others may get the discounts increased as retailers look to get rid of all their stock. Waiting for Cyber Monday is always a gamble, as the device you're looking for could sell out before the biggest reductions begin.

Should I wait for the Cyber Monday Apple deals? If you need a new gadget now, there's no reason to wait until late-November to pick it up, but if you've decided you'll wait until the sales, opting for the Cyber Monday deals over the Black Friday ones is a risky prosition. Retailers will discount a product for Black Friday, and if it doesn't sell out then, they'll step up the reduction for Cyber Monday to ensure it's gone. So depending on how popular each item on your shopping list is, waiting for Cyber Monday might not always be a smart play. Obviously all Apple products are 'popular', but some are really popular - an iPad Air deal will likely sell out a lot quicker than an iPhone Mini one, with the latter product famously underselling. To avoid disappointment, it's honestly worth sticking with Black Friday deals - if, a few days later, you find your chosen product available for even less thanks to Cyber Monday, you can always buy it again and cancel or return your first order.

What Cyber Monday Apple deals do we expect to see?

What Cyber Monday Apple deals don't we expect to see? We'll probably see iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks all get fair discounts over the sales season, as well as accessories for them too.

iPhones and iPads will almost definitely see reductions too, though the money cut from the price might not be too much in the grand scheme of things.

So which products? Well, Apple has too many to list here, but we wouldn't expect very new devices to get discounts - that'll be the iPhone 13 and whatever launches alongside it in September - but older gadgets probably will.

Super-old Apple tech - let's say, from 2018 or before - probably won't get reduced either, though there's a chance retailers will try to get rid of any leftover stock they have of these products.

Where are the best places to find Cyber Monday Apple deals?

Oh boy, it'd be hard to name just one place to check for Apple Cyber Monday deals. That's because the products are so popular, that retailers try to one-up each other with deals to tempt you to them.

Make sure to check different retailers before you buy a new Apple gadget, so if you're in the US you can visit Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon's websites, whereas in the UK John Lewis, Argos and Amazon are definitely worth checking.

Of course, your one-stop-shop of all the best deals will be this webpage itself, as we'll be updating it on Cyber Monday with all the top discounts you should know about. So bookmark this page and check back here then for all that informaiton.

Last year's Cyber Monday Apple deals in the US

Apple iPhone 11: $699 $599 at Walmart

If you want to keep it simple, Walmart has a ton of great upfront purchase deals for a range of prepaid carriers. Sure this Cyber Monday iPhone deal isn't as eye-catching as the others, but if you want to have a cheap phone plus plan bill while still having a flagship device, this is a very strong option.

Total cost: $599 (excl plan)View Deal

Apple iPhone SE: $399 $249 at Walmart

Walmart is currently offering some hefty price cuts for those looking to pick up their iPhone SE's upfront with the choice of two excellent pre-paid carriers. Straight Talk and Total Wireless are your options right now but they've both got cheap plans that can really cut down your phone bill in its entirety.

Total cost: $249 (excl plan)View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Woot

You can get the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189.99 – the cheapest price we had seen in the run up to Cyber Monday before Walmart blew it out of the water. You should make sure you're happy with Woot's returns policy, which is far more restricted than Amazon's. Otherwise, Staples has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199.

View Deal

Great mini deal iPad mini 5 (latest model) - 64GB: $399 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Apple doesn't make a mini iPad very often, and the mini 5 is a good mix of the latest tablet tech in a much more portable form factor. It's great if you've got a child in the house and also supports Apple Pencil. With a discount this hefty, it's likely to be one of the winners of Cyber Monday already.

Collect in-store

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB, 2020): $999 $949 at Amazon

The newest iPad Pro sports a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, and the fastest processor you'll find in any tablet - and right now it's $70 less than usual at Amazon. The 128GB configuration is the cheapest version of this device, but if you want more storage, you'll find savings on all versions of Apple's premium tablet at Amazon right now:

128GB: $999 $949 | 256GB: $1,099 $999 | 512GB: $1,299 $1,149 | 1TB: $1,499 $1,399

View Deal

Best US deal Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $49 price cut at Amazon in this great deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This great deal is still available, but we expect it won't last much longer.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $409 at Amazon (save $40)

If you want the larger variant, you can also get $20 off the smartwatch. This isn't the best deal we've seen so far with some previously offering this smartwatch for $50 less, but was the best we saw throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.View Deal

Last year's Cyber Monday Apple deals in the UK

iPhone 11 64GB: £729 £579 at Amazon | £150 off RRP

Apple's 2019 flagship phone brought with it an improved camera, better battery life and - all important - an array of new colours! The £729 improved on previous years, too, but now it's cheaper still thanks to Black Friday iPhone deals. No fan of Bezos and co? Very has the exact same price at the moment.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Three | £79 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £59 per month

The Pro Max has spent less than a week on the virtual shelves, and this is the offer that has impressed us most so far. This massive mobile is more like a small tablet in structure, making it a fabulous device for your working and streaming needs.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

This Laptops Direct deal offers the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro in the UK, cutting the price by a whopping £55. For your money you're getting noise cancellation, a nifty transparency mode, and a wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, alongside great sound and Apple connectivity.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: £399 £377 at Currys

Save £22 on the iPad Mini 5 at Currys in this Cyber Monday iPad deal. We have seen a lower price this year, however, when this model dropped to £349. There's only £30 in it, though, and we haven't seen that price in a long time now.

View Deal

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 128GB: £769 £706.70 at Amazon

The 2020 11-inch iPad Pro is available for £706 at the moment at Amazon. That's a price drop of over £50, and it's near the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. It's temporarily out of stock, but we've seen loads of items like this flashing in and out all week. 256GB: £869 £816 | 512GB: £1,069 £1,010.20 | 1TB: £1,269 £1,199.20



View Deal

Best UK deal Apple Watch 5 White Sport Band 40mm (GPS + Cell): £699 £452.99 at Amazon (save £246.01)

There's nearly £250 off this sporty-looking version of the Apple Watch 5, which is a pretty huge saving compared to the initial price. the 44mm version is on sale too but its reduction isn't as dramatic.

44mm: £749.99 £582.99 at Amazon (save £166)View Deal