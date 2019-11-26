Argos Black Friday deals 2019: today's best offers

Argos Black Friday deals Jump to sections at Argos 1. Laptops and tablets – great deals on portables 2. TVS – 4K and HDR TVs, plus streaming sticks 3. Smart home tech – smart speakers and switches 4. Gaming – huge discounts on console bundles 5. Headphones and audio – sounding good 6. Toys – voucher codes for great discounts

The Argos Black Friday sale has arrived, with fresh deals on laptops, phones, tablet, games and toys arriving every day.

We've been waiting for some great console deals from Argos, and this week our patience paid off with fantastic bundle offers on the Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch.

The Black Friday Xbox deals at Argos are particularly impressive, and blow Microsoft's Black Friday sale out of the water. We particularly like the Star Wars bundle, which offers an Xbox One X, a wireless controller, a fully copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus, all for £305.

We're starting to see some generous Black Friday deals on home tech at Argos, including vacuum cleaners, toasters, coffee makers and food mixers. £220 off the superb KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer (as used in The Great British Bake Off) is a pretty tasty saving.

Lots of laptops have received a hefty price cut too, from budget Chromebooks like the Lenovo IdeaPad S330 (a snip at £169.99) to gaming machines like the 15.6in Lenovo L340 with its 1TB hard drive (down to just £599.99).

Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 29, so there's plenty of time for Argos to add more deals. We'll keep this page updated with all the best offers, so keep it bookmarked and check back often to see what's new.

The best Black Friday deals at Argos

Today's best deals

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has only been out for a couple of weeks, but that hasn't stopped Argos slashing its price as part of this Xbox One X bundle deal. You get the console, a wireless controller, a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, plus your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus.

Nintendo Switch | Free Labo kit: £279.99 at Argos

This interactive Nintendo Switch bundle lets you add a Nintendo Labo kit to your deal for free. These kits are something a little different and involve physically building interactive toys out of the materials provided. Also available with the grey controllers instead.View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 15.6in laptop: £499.99 £399.99 at Argos

Many of the laptops in the Black Friday sales are pretty under-powered, but the Acer Aspire 3 is one with the grunt to serve you well as an everyday workhorse. With 8GB RAM, 2TB storage and an Intel Core i5 processor, this is a thoroughly respectable device. Knock £100 off and it's a very sensible buy indeed.

iPhone 6S Plus | SIM-free | 32GB: £349 £299 at Argos

The iPhone 6S is a couple of years old now, and we've seen prices fall substantially in recent months, but this is a particularly impressive deal. This phone rarely drops below £350 anywhere, so if you've been looking out for a cheap iPhone, this might be the one for you.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR: £49.99 £29.99 at Argos

The Roku Streaming Stick+ was already one of the most affordable streaming devices around, and with this £20 Black Friday discount it's even more tempting. It's speedy too, and one of few sticks to support both 4K and HDR. A cheap and dependable intro to streaming.

Steelseries Arctis 7 headset: £159.99 £104.99 at Argos

The Arctis 7 is supremely comfortable wireless gaming headset that's almost infinitely adjustable, and our reviewer found he could happily wear it all day. That's good to know, because with sound quality like this, you'll want to do exactly that. Argos has cut £55 off for Black Friday, making it a great buy,

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime Bundle: £189 £119 at Argos

Argos has seriously outdone itself here: this bundle give you both the Ring doorbell and indoor Chime to pair with it for the same price as the doorbell alone at Amazon. The Chime lets you get Ring notifications anywhere in your home, so you never miss a caller. A brilliant package this Black Friday.

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer: £499.99 £279.99 at Argos

Argos has slashed £220 off this premium stand mixer, as used in the tent on The Great British Bake Off. It's very solidly made, and comes with attachments for kneading, mixing and whisking. Once you've finished, you can pop the bowl in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

TV deals

Hitachi 50in Smart 4K LED TV: £369.99 £249.99 at Argos

In the market for a cheap TV this Black Friday? The Hitachi 50HK25T74U has been on the receiving end of a £120 discount at Argos, making it one of the most affordable ways to get 50 inches of screen into your life. It supports HDR too, which is particularly impressive for a TV at this price point.

Samsung 55in smart 4K HDR LED TV: £429 £399 at Argos

If you're in the market for a seriously big TV but don't have an equally huge budget, the Samsung UE55RU7020 gives you a lot of screen for your money. The picture quality is impressive for the price, and while £30 off a TV isn't an enormous discount, it's a tempting offer nonetheless.

Google Chromecast: £30 £20 at Argos

Argos is price-matching the Google Chromecast, cutting £10 off for Black Friday. It's superb value, whether you want to stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime or any other service. It's not capable of streaming in 4K (check out the Amazon Fire Stick 4K for that), but it's hard to argue with at £20.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa: £39.95 £19.95 at Argos

Argos has undercut Amazon itself with this deal on the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote. This is the standard version, which streams in 1080p, and turns any TV into a smart one. Just plug it into your TV and connect the power cable, and you're ready to start streaming straight away.

Now TV Smart Box with 4K and voice: £49.99 £24.99 at Argos

Now TV is a super flexible way to stream TV and movies, whether you want to stick to free content or try premium channels. There's no need to tie yourself into a long contract, and you can pay on a day-by-day basis if you want. It supports voice search too, so there's no tricky typing.

Roku Express HD Media Player: £29.99 £24.99 at Argos

If streaming in 1080p isn't a problem then this little streaming box is a great option. You can stream just about anything: TV from all the usual catch-up services, videos from YouTube, and Netflix and Amazon Prime content provided you have the appropriate subscription.

Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Player: £39.99 £29.99 at Argos

This little streaming box is almost identical to the Roku Express above, but with the addition of 4K and HDR support if you have a suitable TV. You get a remote control, but you can also operate the box with the Roku app on your phone (including voice search).

Laptop and tablet deals

Lenovo IdeaPad S330 Chromebook: £219.99 £169.99 at Argos

This 14in Chromebook certainly isn't the most powerful laptop around, with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, but with this Black Friday deal, its price is tough to beat. Lenovo itself sells this Chromebook for £200, but Argos has undercut it by a cheeky £30.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 laptop: £299.99 £199.99 at Argos

If you want a cheap laptop that runs Windows and you aren't too bothered about its raw performance, this deal is well worth a look. Its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage won't set the world on fire, but Argos has slashed £100 off the regular price, making it one of the most affordable Windows laptops you can buy today.

View Deal

Lenovo L340 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £699.99 £599.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £100 off this gaming laptop, with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive (plus a 128GB SSD for Windows). It's a great all-rounder, and is available for same-day pickup at many Argos stores. Why wait for delivery?

Amazon Fire 7 with Alexa: £49.99 £29.99 at Argos

On the lookout for a basic, affordable tablet? Look no further. Argos has matched Amazon's own price for the Fire 7, and it's available for immediate pickup at many branches of Argos and Sainsbury's. Even Amazon Prime can't beat that!

Phone deals

Sony Xperia 10| SIM-free | 64GB: £259.95 £199.95 at Argos

In 2019 Sony starting releasing its phones in the novel 21:9 aspect ratio, in order to make them great devices to watch films on. This is the cheapest of its devices, now reduced even further, and while it's not perfect, it's pretty cheap for a mobile movie machine.

Samsung Galaxy A70 | SIM-free | 128GB: £369.95 £329.95 at Argos

Samsung's Galaxy A phones were some of the most popular affordable phones of 2019, and the A70 is one of the top handsets in the range, with three rear cameras and a beautiful AMOLED display. It's also got an appropriately massive battery to see you through the day.

Nokia 9 PureView | SIM-free | 128GB: £449.95 £349.95 at Argos

The Nokia 9 PureView has not three, not four but a whopping five rear cameras, three of which are monochromatic and two which are RGB, and when you press the shutter button the device takes a picture with each and combines them.

Honor 20 Pro | SIM-free | 256GB: £549.95 £449.95 at Argos

The Honor 20 Pro was one of the best mid-range smartphones from 2019, and by cutting £100 off its asking price, Argos is making it a tempting buy. Sure, it's not as novel as some of the other devices reduced, but who needs something different if you've got something that's very good?

Samsung Galaxy A80 | SIM-free | 128GB: £579.95 £479.95 at Argos

The Samsung Galaxy A80 has no front-facing camera; instead it has a pop-up section that spins around the rear cameras when you want to take a selfie. It's an novel solution to the selfie-cam problem, and is sure to make you the centre of selfie attention.

Samsung Galaxy S10 | SIM-free | 128GB: £799 £649 at Argos

The Galaxy S10 tops our list of the best smartphones (along with its Plus-sized sibling), and it's pretty affordable too thanks to Black Friday price cuts. This deal is on the smallest storage option, but for many people that'll be enough.



Gaming deals

Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

Gear 5 is the best instalment in the Gears of War series we've seen so far, and is arguably the best shooter around right now. In addition to the console and a wireless controller, this huge bundle includes downloads of Gears 5, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4. You also get your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus, all for just a whisker over £300. Amazing value.

Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 and Lego Speed Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

This great value bundle includes Forza Horizon 4, plus the Lego Speed Champions add-on, which lets you race through a brick-built Britain and make your own custom garage for your Speed Champions car collection. You also get your pick of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus, together with the console and a wireless controller.

Xbox One X Forza Special Edition Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

This Argos-exclusive bundle features a 1TB Xbox One X console and wireless controller, plus three full games: Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, and your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus. At just £305 all-in, it's a brilliant deal that blows Microsoft's own Black Friday sale clean out of the water.



Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos this Black Friday. The games on offer include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more.

Razer Wolverine Xbox One Controller: £119.99 £79.99 at Argos

We loved the Razer Chroma lighting on this controller when we reviewed it, as well as its clicky face buttons and customizable Macro buttons (editable through Razer Synapse). It's a fantastic controller, and with 1/3 off it's a steal at Argos for Black Friday.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset: £59.99 £29.99 at Argos

Another brilliant gaming headset deal from Argos this Black Friday. This wired set is perfect for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and when testing it, our reviewer was particularly impressed by the quality of its microphone pickup. It's an absolute steal at a whisker under £30.

SteelSeries Arctis 1X headset: £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

This gaming headset offers great sound quality, and is compatible with all gaming systems thanks to the trusty 3.5mm jack. In our tests we were impressed by its quality and low-key looks, and with a third off at Argos this Black Friday, it looks and sounds mighty tempting.

SteelSeries Arctis 1P headset: £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

A gaming headset for any platform, including PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, the SteelSeries Arctis 1P looks sleek and sounds great. It's tough too, with a metal-reinforced headband built to survive being thrown into a backpack for gaming on the move. Sounds like a winner to us.

Razer Thresher headset: £149.99 £89.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked a huge £60 off this premium wireless gaming headset for Black Friday. It packs powerful sound, and our reviewer found it exceptionally comfortable, even for long gaming sessions. Battery life is superb too, and it's surprisingly lightweight.

Thrustmaster T300RS racing wheel: £329.99 £229.99 at Argos

Argos has slashed £100 off this steering wheel and pedal set for PS3 and PS4. The realistic 11in wheel features force feedback to immerse you in the race, plus 13 action buttons. A great game-changer for GT fans.

X-Rocker Esports Pro gaming chair: £149.99 £79.99 at Argos

X-Rocker is one of the biggest names in gaming chairs, and although this model seems to be exclusive to Argos, its specs are on a par with its other entry-level seats. It has a built in 2.1 audio system and connects to your TV via a headphone jack. Not high tech, but great fun, particularly with £70 off.



Fitness tracker deals

Fitbit Inspire HR/Ace 2 Bundle: £159.99 £99.99 at Argos

This bundle includes the super sleek Fitbit Inspire HR, which usually sells for around £90, plus the Fitbit Ace 2, which is designed to help kids stay active and is usually priced at roughly £70. This deal is a real bargain, and a great incentive for your family to be more active together.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music: £249.99 £179.99 at Argos

Get £70 off this feature-packed smartwatch for a limited time only. With internal storage for 500 songs, plus Spotify support, it lets you enjoy your favourite songs and podcasts without toting your phone around. Throw in GPS, heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, and it's a runner's dream.

Headphone and audio deals

JLab JBuds Air true wireless earbuds: £49.99 £34.99 at Argos

This is a ridiculously low price for a pair of true wireless earbuds, let alone waterproof ones. You don't get the sound quality or comfortable fit you do with premium buds like Apple Airpods (these are rather on the chunky side) but if cost is your main concern then look no further.

Beats by Dre Solo 3 headphones: £139.95 £119.95 at Argos

These wireless Beats headphones have received a £20 price cut at Argos for Black Friday. When we reviewed them, we were impressed by their energetic, punchy sound. The headband is a little firm, but the wireless stability is excellent, and at this price they're a great deal.

Home and beauty deals

Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £22 at Argos

Argos has matched Amazon's deal on the Amazon Echo Dot, slashing its price to just £22. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Echo Dot at Argos, and the prospect of super fast Click & Collect might make it more appealing here if you don't have free next day delivery with Amazon Prime.View Deal

Remington Rose Pearl hair dryer: £34.99 £17.49 at Argos

A premium hair dryer at a bargain price, this Remington model comes with a diffuser, variable temperature and speed settings, a three-metre cable, hair-smoothing ionic tech, and a long-life AC motor. A perfect Christmas gift.

Remington Rose Pearl straightener: £39.99 £24.99 at Argos

This premium straightening iron is coated with ceramic and pearl for a super-smooth finish. It heats up in just 10 seconds, with a maximum temperature of 235C and 10 settings in between so you can pick one that suits your hair.



Babyliss Curl Secret Simplicity: £79.99 £49.99 at Argos

This smart curling tool normally carries a price tag between £80 and £60 depending where you shop, so this deal from Argos is particularly attractive. Just clamp a piece of hair and the internal barrel gently curls it. No burned fingers.

Remington AIR3D Hair Dryer with Diffuser: £79.99 £49.99 at Argos

This is the best price we've seen for this slightly odd-looking hair dryer, with ceramic grilles to improve shine, optimised heat settings, and ionic tech to minimise frizz. It comes with the diffuser mentioned for waves and curls, plus two concentrator nozzles for creating sleeker styles.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra: £299.99 £199.99 at Argos

You'll really clean up with £100 off this cordless stick vacuum cleaner on Black Friday. It's a great choice if you have pets, and comes with a two-year guarantee. This deal matches the current price at John Lewis, but the convenience of Argos Click & Collect might tip the balance.

Dyson V8 Animal Complete Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £399.99 £299.99 at Argos

Argos has price-matched John Lewis and Currys with this Black Friday deal on one of Dyson's most popular cordless vacuum cleaners. As the name implies, it's a great choice for dealing with pet hair, with a special filtration system to avoid dander being spread throughout your home. It's suitable for all floor types, and is a great price right now.

Kenwood KM280 Prospero with Blender: £179.99 £99.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £80 off this two-in-one stand mixer and blender for Black Friday. The initial price seems a little inflated, but the deal is nonetheless good value; Amazon is selling the mixer alone for £89.95, so you're essentially getting a blender here for just £10

NutriBullet 5 Piece Nutritional Blender £59.99 £39.99 at Argos

Nutribullet is one of the biggest names in blenders, and this little gadget is perfect for anyone who enjoys a good smoothie in the morning. Its blades and motor are tough enough to make light work of stems and seeds, where much of the nutrition and fibre lies in fruit and veg, making the resulting drink far more nourishing than juice. The top of the blender doubles as a glass, so there's no need for messy pouring. Amazon is selling this model for £50, so this is a genuinely good price.



De'Longhi ECC221BLK Motivo Espresso Coffee Machine: £99.99 £64.99 at Argos

De'Longhi is known for its premium coffee makers, and this deal undercuts Amazon's current price by £10. It's suitable for both ground beans and pods (a rare feature), can brew and dispense two cups at once, and includes a milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos. Its parts are dishwasher-safe, too. If you're in the market for an espresso machine, this is a brilliant choice at a bargain price.

Russell Hobbs 22406 Worcester Four-Slice Toaster: £29.99 £19.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked a third off the price of this great four-slice toaster for Black Friday (one of our team owns the same model, and can vouch for its toasting abilities). It can handle four thick slices with ease, with two sets of controls, cool-touch walls, six temperature settings, and crumb trays that pull out for easy cleaning.

Toy deals

20% off Frozen, Marvel Avengers and Star Wars toys at Argos

Argos is getting in the Black Friday spirit early with a huge discount on some of this year's hottest toys. Just add any Star Wars, Frozen or Marvel Avengers to your shopping trolley and enter the code STAR20 at the checkout to claim the discount. This deal ends at midnight November 26.

Selected toys half price at Argos

For a limit time, you can save up to 50% on a wide selection of toys at Argos, from brands including Barbie, Playmobil, Disney and Peppa Pig. There's no voucher code to enter – all discounts are shown already. A great opportunity to get an early start on Christmas shopping.

Why shop at Argos on Black Friday?

Argos offers plenty of great Black Friday deals, but even when it only matches the prices of other retailers, there are still lots of good reasons to pick it.

First of all, there's delivery. Argos is sending hundreds of extra delivery drivers out onto the streets right now to cope with the extra demand and make sure you get your purchases as quickly as possible. Find out how long Argos delivery will take on Black Friday.

If you can't wait at all, lots of items are also available for same-day or next-day pickup from branches of Argos or Sainsbury's. Not in a hurry? Use Click & Collect, and your purchases will be held in store so you can pick them up at your leisure.

There's also Argos Care - an optional extra insurance policy that you can use to protect your new tech purchases. It's provided by Domestic and General, and is well worth considering if you're a little accident prone. Discover how to protect your purchases with Argos Care.

You can also connect your Nectar card to your Argos account, and spend your points on Black Friday purchases at Argos. Every 500 points will give you £2.50 to spend. For more details, see our guide to using your Nectar points at Argos on Black Friday.

Argos offers its own credit agreements too through the Argos Card, but we'd urge caution with this; the APR is well above average for a credit card.

What are Argos's rivals doing for Black Friday?

Currys Black Friday deals

Currys hasn't kicked off its Black Friday deals yet, but we'd expect its Black Tag event (what it calls Black Friday) nearer the time, probably from November 25 until the week of Cyber Monday. Currys is great for computing, so expect great deals on laptops, computers, and possibly tablets too.



Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon constantly publishes deals on various products, but the official sales begin 'later in 2019' according to its website. There's no knowing what Amazon will discount, but based on its typical sales slate it'll be everything ranging from tech and gadgets to alcohol, clothing, household objects and more.

The best Argos Black Friday deals last year

Last year, Argos offered some impressive discounts on TVs in the most mainstream sizes - a trend we're seeing again in 2019. One of its best deals last year saw it chop £150 off Philips’ 58PUS6203 58-inch smart TV, taking it down to £449. It also dropped the price of LG’s 65-inch LED HDR by £170, down to £629.

Argos offered some nice deals on audio-visual components and accessories too, and it also discounted the Now TV Stick, which with two months of Sky Cinema, and a one-day sports pass was half price at just £14.99.

Hitachi 43-inch Smart Ultra HD 4K £369.99 £279.99 at Argos

You could get nearly £100 off this 43-inch 4K TV from Hitachi at Argos on Black Friday 2018 - so far we haven't been able to find it cheaper elsewhere. Its standard price has dropped since then, but it's still not as low as it was on Black Friday last year.



So far we've not seen any console deals in the Argos 2019 Black Friday sales, but we wouldn't be surprised if that all changes soon.

Last year there were some great deals on bundles, including a PS4 Red Dead Redemption bundle that dropped from £299 to £219. There were some nice deals on PS4 games too, so for example you could pick up the brilliantly weird Nier: Automata for just £15.99. Rise of the Tomb Raider was down to just £11.99, and even the latest FIFA was down from £52 to £38.99.

There were some generous Xbox One deals in last year's Argos Black Friday sale too. The 1TB Xbox One S with two controllers dropped from £249 to £179.99, and there were hefty discounts on Xbox One games: Call of Duty: WWII dropped from £49.99 to £22.99, the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy from £29.99 to £22.99, and Forza Horizon 4 from £40.99 to £26.99.

PlayStation VR PS4 camera VR Worlds £350 £179.99 at Argos

Considering the VR headset was £350 at launch, this bundle was amazing value. With the PS4 camera (which is required for PSVR to function in the first place) and a copy of VR Worlds, it was a fine bundle to get you going on Black Friday 2018.



1TB Xbox One S 2 controllers £249.99 £179.99 at Argos

Big fan of local multiplayer? Then this deal could have been for you in 2018, as it comes with two controllers. Both are the official wireless ones too, so you don't have to give your friend a dodgy knock-off.



Argos is particularly good for family-friendly laptops, and on Black Friday last year it offered some generous deals on everyday devices from the likes of Lenovo and HP.

Last year the HP 15.6-inch E2 laptop dropped from an already decent £279.99 to a super-cheap £229.99, and there were discounts across the Lenovo IdeaPad range: the 330S Core i5 dropped from £579.99 to £449.99 and the supremely portable IdeaPad 130S 11.6-inch laptop dropped from £179.99 to just £119.99.

Lenovo Ideapad 130s laptop £179.99 £119.99 at Argos

The Ideapad 130s is designed for life on the go, with a slim, lightweight build and eight hours of battery life. It features an HD LED screen, dual core processor, and runs Microsoft Windows 10s. Argos cut £60 off the price for Black Friday 2018

You don’t need to go to Amazon to get money off a Kindle Fire tablet on Black Friday. Last year Argos offered deep discounting on Amazon devices including £20 off the Fire 7, bringing it down to £29.99.

It discounted iPads too, although not by massive amounts: the iPad 9.7 (2018) was £20 off, bringing the price down to £299. We’d expect to see similar discounting on Amazon and Apple devices for Black Friday 2019 too.

Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): £319 now £299 at Argos

It's rare to see any sort of discount on Apple products, so £20 off the latest iPad is somewhat of a coup. The same deal was available at John Lewis with an added two-year guarantee, but JL raised its price again, making Argos the best value on Black Friday 2018.

