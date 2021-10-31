Don't be me, wait for Black Friday for the new MacBook Pro deals instead

Back in June, Apple announced iPadOS 15 at WWDC . While it showcased widgets that you can place on the home screen on an iPad, alongside other features, the update convinced me that I had outgrown the tablet.

Soon after, the SSD drive on my MacBook Air failed, which meant I had a paperweight. While I’ve been using my iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) and gaming PC for day to day work and podcasting, it’s not been an ideal setup.

As I had stumbled upon a rare chance to be near an official Apple Store, I decided to take the plunge and buy the new MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) .

This was with an education discount, but with the inevitable Black Friday deals for the new laptops, I’m here to advise that you don’t do what I did, and wait for the Black Friday deals or Cyber Monday instead.

First, a little history

When iOS 11 appeared in 2017 with a dock on the home screen and better multitasking options, that’s when I decided to use the tablet full time with an iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) .

However, life has its moments and you grow out of the devices and situations you used to involve yourself in. When the pandemic hit, I had just finished building a gaming PC, so with lockdown, I was doing all the work on this instead. It made me start to consider other options, but I didn’t want to move away from the iPad just yet.

But it finally happened when iPadOS 15 was announced at WWDC.

While a solid update and the product line is the best it’s been in years, my needs have changed since 2017, and I’ve outgrown what an iPad is ultimately for.

A semi-notch kind of life

Which is why I’ve been waiting for the next Apple Silicon MacBooks. The MacBook Pro 14-inch is the ultimate Mac for me. Not just because of the ports making a return and the TouchBar disappearing, but the display is as good, if not better than the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with a mini-LED display.

macOS 12 Monterey is also a solid release for the Mac this year, with Shortcuts, LiveText, and soon SharePlay and Universal Control to take advantage of my MacBook Pro.

I bought the top-end MacBook Pro 14-inch, which features a 1TB SSD, high-end M1 Pro processor and the 96W charging adapter that enables fast-charging. With these, you either go big or you buy a Mac mini. I wanted the ultimate Mac, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s what I have now, and I’m impressed so far.

(Image credit: Future)

After using my gaming PC and iPad for day to day work, it’s great that I have a machine that can do both, but with the latest features of the MacBook, alongside Promotion. Combine that with the fantastic performance of speed and battery that the M1 Pro chip provides, this is a Mac that I can see myself using until this decade ends.

Using ProMotion in my iPhone 13 Pro and iPad 12.9 is something that I don’t want to move away from, it’s a fantastic refresh rate at 120Hz, which is another reason why I went for this MacBook.

However, Black Friday is just a few short weeks away. Your needs for a Mac are most likely completely different to mine. In this case, look to see what the event will offer for the Macs. In the past there’s been deals of 20% off the original price, which could save you a big chunk of change. We've already put together a guide of our predictions for what could be coming.

I may have bought one on impatience and a need for wanting it now, but if you want to look for a deal, November 26th looks to be a day to upgrade or add a Mac to your workflow.