Currys Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect this year

The Black Friday deals came thick and fast for Curry's last year - the brand was arguably the biggest winner in the Black Friday: it claimed that on the morning of Black Friday it was processing 14 orders a second.

The most sought-after products were the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and iPad Mini 4, but there were also good deals on Dysons, on Sonos smart speakers and on smart home kit - and that looks likely to continue this year.

According to recent filings, Currys' parent company (Dixons Carphone) in Ireland performed far better than expected thanks to a big surge in buyers for smart TV and smart home goods, meaning that users were far more willing to bag a bargain from the brand than expected. Visits to the Currys PC World site grew 20% year on year, with more people buying than ever.

That's important to note, as the group as a whole reported a drop in profits thanks to a reduction of mobile phone sales through its Carphone Warehouse outlets - so the smart money is on us seeing even stronger Currys Black Friday deals this year, as consumers continue to warm to the idea of this sales period.

Like every other retailer, the Currys Black Friday date is November 29, 2019: Black Friday always falls on the Friday immediately after the US Thanksgiving holiday.

However, Currys doesn’t just limit its sales to Black Friday itself. Last year its Black Tag Event started at the beginning of the Black Friday week and ran into the following week too. Using our patented 'look at Google Calendar' method, that means we'd estimate that the Black Tag event will begin November 25 in the UK and last until roughly December 6.

That's pretty important to know, as you'll see in the next section...

Does the Currys price promise apply to Black Friday deals?

It does. Speaking to newspapers last year, Currys said: “Find it cheaper at any major retailer, online or in-store, and we’ll match it… even if they’re running an offer-code discount. And if you’ve already bought from us, we’ll give you back the difference up to seven days after your purchase.”

We're fully expecting the same thing to come around this year, with the offer giving consumers confidence in what they can buy come the Black Friday shopping season.

That's why it's important to know the dates of these key shopping times for Currys, as you'll have longer to snaffle a TV or smart device and watch to see if it drops in price. It's like a really long game that could save you £35.

What are the best Currys Black Friday TV deals?

Image Credit: Sony

Currys doesn’t tend to go for stunt pricing, where RRPs go into orbit just before a sales event. That said, it's been called out by consumer watchdog Which? before for offering the products at lower prices throughout the year - often the following Christmas.

While that's not necessarily nefarious - a retailer can offer discounts whenever it likes - it does mean you should use caution before waiting until Black Friday to make your purchase.

However, there are discounts to be had on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but they might look a little smaller than rivals. So when Currys' Black Friday deals last year saw £3,000 off an LG 77-inch HDR OLED TV, you could be sure that discount was applied to its standard price for at least a solid part of the year.

Other TV deals were a little less dramatic but no less welcome. Among the largest TVs, you could get £400 off a Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K HDR LED, £500 off the Master Series Sony Bravia 65-inch, and £200 off the already keenly priced Samsung 65-inch.

There were also particularly nice deals on medium-sized TVs such as Sony’s 55-inch 4K HDR Bravia (down £700 to £1,799), LG’s 55-inch 4K HDR OLED (down £500 to £1,299) and Samsung’s stylish The Frame 55-incher, which dropped £500 to £1,299.

As you’d expect, the smallest TVs didn’t get discounts amounting to several hundred quid apiece, but then many of them barely cost several hundred quid in the first place.

Currys dropped the price of Sharp’s 32-inch smart LED TV from £269 to an even more affordable £169, while a 32-inch Samsung was down from £349 to £249 and a 43-inch Sony Bravia dropped from £699 to £529.

In addition to TVs there were good discounts on other audio-visual kit on Black Friday, such as £70 off LG’s 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and DVD player, and £80 off Sony noise-cancelling headphones.

What are the best Currys Black Friday laptop deals?

Image Credit: TechRadar

Currys stocks a very wide range of laptops, so you can expect an equally wide range of laptop deals on Black Friday 2019. Last year was particularly good for budget devices, which became even more affordable on Black Friday thanks to some nice discounting.

Last year we saw HP’s excellent 14-inch Chromebooks drop from £229 to £179 and its 15-inch Core i3 Windows 10 Laptops from £549 to £329, and there were good discounts on Lenovo IdeaPads as well: the 330S dropped from £419 to £279.

There were some nice discounts on more powerful laptops too. HP’s versatile, AMD-powered Envy x360 dropped from £879 to £649, Lenovo’s IdeaPad 530S was cut to £649 instead of £899, and there were even modest discounts on Apple laptops: the 2018 MacBook Pro dropped from £1,749 to £1,649 for the 13-inch and from £2,349 to £2,249 for the 15-inch.

£100 off an Apple laptop might not sound like much, but it’s £100 more of a discount than you can usually get.

The trick with Currys laptop deals is to think in terms of spec and price rather than specific models: there’s such a huge variety of models from the likes of Acer, Lenovo and HP that while model A might not be discounted, the effectively identical model A1 might get a whopping Black Friday discount.

What are the best Currys Black Friday tablet deals?

Image Credit: TechRadar

We’ll be honest with you, you’re probably not going to see half-price iPad Pros. But you will see some really good tablet deals at Currys this Black Friday, maybe even on iPads: last year the 128GB iPad 9.7 (2018) was £30 off on Black Friday and the 32GB model was £20 off.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 dropped from £329 to £249 and the 7-inch Tab A from £139 to £99. A bundle featuring the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, a case and McAfee Live Premium dropped from £278 to £149.

On top of that - thanks to price matching - Currys had huge discounts on Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD tablets: the 7 was down from £49.99 to £29.99 and the Fire HD 8 from £79.99 to £49.99.

How do I get the best Currys Black Friday deals?

We’ve already mentioned the Currys price promise, so there shouldn’t be differences between its prices and the prices offered by rivals – but it’s worth using a price checker such as PriceSpy to see if you qualify for money back because a rival is cheaper.

You can also save money by using the free click and collect service instead of delivery, and we’d recommend bookmarking the pages of any particular product types you hope will be discounted: deals come and go quickly, so you don’t want to waste time viewing products you aren’t interested in.

As ever, check in with us here: we’ll have entire teams of people scouring Currys for the very best Black Friday deals, so bookmark this page and come Black Friday it will turn into a veritable hub of information on all the best Currys Black Friday deals.