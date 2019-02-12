Best videogames to play with your partner this Valentine’s Day

Ah, Valentine's Day. The one day a year when we can shamelessly show affection to our significant other. Some choose to do so with flowers, some choose a romantic meal out, while others spend the entire weekend binge-watching the latest series of Black Mirror.

But if, like us, you want to take advantage of this date to spend quality time with both of your loves, we’ve selected the best videogames out there for playing with your partner.

Although we realize there are a number of us who are coupled with somebody who may not be as enthused about the latest video game releases as ourselves, this list aims to make sure each player can still experience the maximum amount of fun. Therefore, this can take the form of co-operative playthroughs, episodic encounters or captivating single-player narratives that keeps both viewers glued to the screen for hours on end.

Lego DC Super-Villains

Image Credit: WB Games (Image: © WB Games )

TT Games has been producing quality Lego titles for quite some time now. From the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Lego Batman, there are an abundance of licensed Lego properties to choose from and you can’t really go wrong with any of them.

Nonetheless, this time around we decided to recommended Lego DC Super-Villains. Taking a more devilish approach and putting players in control of DC’s greatest evil masterminds, this fun action-adventure is exactly what co-operative was invented for and solidifies that occasionally it’s good to be bad. After all, it’s hard to find a couple more devoted to one another than The Joker and Harley Quinn.

Lego DC Super-Villains is a co-operative title available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee

Image Credit: Nintendo

Is there anything more romantic than enslaving wild creatures only to make them battle one another until the weakest collapses? No, we didn’t think so either. In all seriousness though, Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee! are perfect for setting off on a grand adventure with your partner. Encountering Pokémon has always been fun, but the ability to work with your co-trainer to catch’em all takes it to a new level altogether.

With eight gyms, and a quicker levelling up mechanic installed, the game isn’t that long either, making it well-suited for a weekend escapade.

Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee can be purchased for Nintendo Switch, but you’ll each need to own a copy of the game and a separate Switch console.

Life is Strange

Image Credit: Dontnod Entertainment (Image: © Dontnod Entertainment)

Some games you don’t play so much as experience. Life is Strange is one of those games and brings with it a real emotional rollercoaster. Ever wanted to feel closer to your significant other? Make your way through the five-part episodic graphic adventure and your emotions will be tugged at from all directions.

The story follows 18-year old Max, who suddenly discovers she has the ability to rewind time. From this, a whole host of decisions must be made that impact the story as a whole, with every choice more consequential than the last. Each episode lasts approximately two hours and offers a worthy rival to any Netflix series sitting on your watchlist.

Life is Strange is a single-player title available for purchase across all platforms.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Image Credit: Nintendo (Image: © Nintendo)

Recently ported from the Wii U to Nintendo Switch, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe offers everything you could hope for from a 2D Mario game. The newly packaged upgrade of the 2012 game now features five playable characters, including: Mario, Luigi, Nabbit, Yellow Toad, and Toadette (who can now transform into Peachette for some bizarre reason), along with the original 164 levels. On top of that, Deluxe now contains the full New Super Luigi. U DLC, for any couples who want to put their platforming skills to the test.

Speaking of increased difficulty, three brand-new modes have been thrown into the mix as well. Available from the start we have Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle, that all add up to make sure you get bang for your Mushroom Kingdom buck.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe a co-operative title which is available for Nintendo Switch.

Dream Daddy

Image Credit: PlayStation Blog (Image: © PlayStation Blog)

Ever wanted to play the role of a single father who moves to a new location only to be courted by numerous bachelors? Well, Dream Daddy could be for you. An interactive visual novel where you must decide between seven different daddies’ that are all competing for your attention. With different endings available for each companion, the interactive story is a refreshing take on the dating simulator. Finding the perfect ‘Daddy’ can be hard but here you could find yours in an afternoon. Just make sure you crazy kids don’t stay out too late.

Dream Daddy is a single-player game available for purchase on Windows, MAC, Linux and PlayStation 4.

A Way Out

Image Credit: EA (Image: © EA)

From the peculiar mind of Josef Fares, A Way Out is the story of two prisoners who must work with one another to escape incarceration. Designed specifically around local split-screen co-op (although online co-op is available too), each player controls either Leo or Vincent and must work in unison to help further the plotline.

Comparable to a walking-simulator at times, even those unfamiliar with videogame controls can figure their way through this. The action-adventure is full of drama, twists, and a whole lot of cheese. If you can handle that, A Way Out offers an exhilarating six hours, with both friendship and relationships at the focal point of the narrative. Best of all, mid-way through, you can sit down for a cheeky game of Connect Four. Winner.

A Way Out is a local or online co-op title available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows.

Florence

Image Credit: IGDB (Image: © IGDB)

You might be saying “we don’t have three or four hours spare to play a game”, so that’s what leads us to the multi-award-winning Florence. Following 25-year old protagonist, Florence, the interactive narrative takes us through her daily-routine before running into love interest Krish.

Consisting of clever puzzles that simulate how awkward a first-date can be, next to the difficulties of holding a career and relationship, this 45-minute window into Florence’s life is a breath of fresh air. Released originally on Valentine’s Day 2018, the music, art-style and general storytelling are extraordinary, placing it at the peak what the mobile gaming market has to offer.

Florence is a single-player title available for download on iOS and Android.