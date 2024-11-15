This Hisense R6 50-inch 4K Roku TV is just $138 in the Walmart Black Friday sale

Traditionally, Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a new TV and that certainly seems to be the case today, even ahead of the big day itself. Right now, you can buy the Hisense R6 50-inch 4K Roku TV at Walmart for $138 (was $238) which is a ludicrously cheap price for a 50-inch TV. While it might not be the best TV around, it’s ideal for placing in your den or even a bedroom.

The Hisense R6 50-inch 4K Roku TV has all the essentials such as Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, along with Roku TV built-in so it’s easy to find something to watch without needing to connect a separate streaming device. There’s even a gaming mode if you want to play games on it.

Today’s best cheap 4K TV deal

Hisense R6 50-inch 4K Roku TV: was $238 now $138 at Walmart Offering all the essentials for your home, the Hisense R6 50-inch 4K Roku TV is a bargain at this price. It has superior picture quality compared to other TVs in this price range thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, while Motion Rate 120 means it can handle fast-moving action, and a dedicated gaming mode improves input lag significantly.

The Hisense R6 50-inch 4K Roku TV isn’t a TV you’ll see us including in the best 50-inch TVs. That isn’t to say it’s not a steal of a deal at this price, however. Besides Dolby Vision support and Motion Rate 120, it also has lots of useful extras. Those include DTS Studio Sound so you get virtual surround sound which is better than you’d normally get at this price. There’s also voice assistant support with Google Assistant and Alexa ready to help.

Three HDMI inputs make it a good choice for connecting games consoles too as well so we’re thinking this is a good TV to entertain the kids with. They don’t need an OLED panel to still enjoy their games after all. It’s also easy to wall mount thanks to being VESA compatible if you’re short on space.

If you’re aiming higher, there are a growing number of excellent Black Friday TV deals around. These TV deals include some more high-end models but you’ll be unlikely to find something as cheap as the Hisense R6.

