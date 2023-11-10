There's no such thing as a TV too large – get this 77-inch 4K smart TV at its lowest price ever

The 2023 Black Friday deals are basically here already, with plenty of excellent sales with tech deals. And Amazon has been slashing prices with its own Amazon Black Friday deals event as we get closer to the big day. One of the best is an LG 77-inch OLED 4K TV, which has been discounted by 22%, meaning right now the LG B3 Series 77-inch 4K OLED smart TV is on sale for $1,796.99 at Amazon; that's its lowest price ever.

As we concluded in our LG B3 review, the TV is a brilliant entry-level option in LG's 2023 OLED TV lineup. Our reviewer, James Davidson, noted: "With an excellent quality picture that punches well above its weight, great gaming performance, and a now competitive price, the B3 is a winner."

The B3's OLED sports a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), with more than 8.3 million self-lit pixels, has a 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR all built-in. Those features are great for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers. The TV also uses AI to automatically upscale both sound and picture quality.

Not only is it an excellent TV that will make any movie and TV as vibrant as possible, but thanks to its specs and features, it doubles as a massive gaming display to play the best PC games.

If you need an excellent quality smart TV that's absolutely massive, has great specs, and is flexible in its use to boot, taking advantage of this deal is a great idea as it's one of the best OLED TVs, the best smart TV, and best 4K TV you can get for the price. And thanks to it being at its lowest price ever, it's an even better deal.

Black Friday deals: LG B3 Series 77-inch 4K OLED TV

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was $2,296.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon

This massive OLED 4K smart TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) in its own right, but it also uses AI technology to automatically upscale the picture and sound quality. It also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

More LG TV deals

More Black Friday deals