There's a new cheap wireless 4K HDMI system that's super-tempting if you want a cleaner TV or projector setup — but it's held back by limitations on Dolby Atmos, gaming, and picture quality

Wire-free 4K transmission without requiring Wi-Fi

Two models: HDMI-HDMI and USB-C to HDMI

$99.99 / £83 (about AU$144)

If you liked the idea of Nyrius's wire-free 4K streamer but couldn't justify the price, the firm has launched a more affordable wireless kit: the Phoenix Prime 4K30. Like its more expensive sibling, it transmits and receives 4K video, but it's half the price at just $99.99 / £83.21 (about AU$144).

The Phoenix Prime comes in two flavors. The HDMI-to-HDMI version is for connecting AV receivers, cable/satellite boxes, or compatible laptops to any HDMI-equipped television or projector. And the USB-C to HDMI version is for laptops, tablets, and desktops whose USB-C port has DisplayPort Alt Mode, which is common in laptops from the leading brands.

Whichever version you go for, you can run resolutions up to 4K at distances of up to 50ft / 15.2m through walls, floors, and ceilings. With no obstacles, you can expect a range of 150ft / 45.7m. It uses frequencies between 5.1 and 5.8GHz, auto-switching between 9 channels for the best transmission quality.

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(Image credit: Nyrius)

What this wireless HDMI device doesn't do

The Phoenix Prime 4K30 costs much less than one of the best TVs with features like Samsung's Wireless One Connect Box or LG's Zero Connect, and it's half the price of the Nyrius Phoenix Prime. Inevitably, that means the specification isn't as advanced.

Where the Home has up to 60fps and supports 7.1-channel audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS, and HDR, the Phoenix Prime 4K30 is 30fps without Atmos, DTS, or HDR. It's not the best option for gaming either, as both models have latency of 90ms.

That's not necessarily a deal-breaker, of course. If you're just looking for a way to get 4K in a room that doesn't lend itself to a traditional cabled setup, if you want to deliver presentations or show video on other people's projectors, or if you have a pathological loathing of wires, then $99.99 is a good price for fuss-free connectivity, and the quoted 50ft of range means it should work well in the majority of homes, offices, classrooms, and lecture theaters.

The Phoenix Prime 4K30 is available now via Nyrius.com and Amazon.

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