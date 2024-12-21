The massive 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV plummets to a record-low price of $1,499

Surely one of the best TV deals this year has just landed at Best Buy and we’re in awe of the size of the TVs you can buy at an incredible price these days. Today, you can buy the LG C3 77-inch OLED TV at Best Buy for $1,499.99 (was $2,299.99).

That huge $800 discount means you can score an incredibly large TV for under $1,500. Even better, this is from a great brand – the TV brand that I swear by – so it’s an all-around excellent deal.

The C3 OLED TV offers some of the best that LG can provide. Its self-lit pixels mean that you can have super deep blacks on screen at the same time as incredibly vibrant colors. A Brightness Booster feature improves the brightness so even in a well-lit room it looks good – improving upon an issue some older OLED TVs can suffer from. Also, it’s huge so it’s going to look amazing in your living room for films, TV shows, gaming and sports.

Today's best OLED TV deal

LG C3 77-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,299.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Promising a theater-like experience with its size, the LG C3 77-inch OLED TV is everything you could want for your home cinema. This discount brings it down to a record-low price and makes it excellent value for money for a display of this size. It has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, along with a dedicated Filmmaker mode which means you get the best visual experience when watching a movie. Dedicated game optimization features help when gaming.

At launch, we caught up with everything you need to know about the LG C3 and we built upon that in our LG C3 OLED review. We stated it was a “picture-perfect TV for movies and gaming”. While the LG C4 is now around, the LG C3 is still exceptional. It provides a “great overall picture quality” with “improved smart TV interface” and “extensive gaming features”.

I’ve used the LG C1 extensively and it’s fantastic so an improved version of it can only be even better. Previously in our look at the best TVs (yes, the C4 is there now), the LG C3 does it all. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming, dedicated modes for seemingly everything possible, and its a9 CPU is speedy when upscaling or providing speedy browsing through webOS. Remaining one of the best OLED TVs in this price range, the LG C3 is a good investment.

