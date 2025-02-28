The LG C4 is one of our favourite OLED TVs, and it comes with a price cut and a free surround soundbar in this amazing deal

We love when there's a discount on one of the best TVs here at TechRadar. What's even better is when there's a discount and a free soundbar system.

You can get the 55-inch LG C4 OLED TV and the LG US40TR 4.1 channel soundbar for £1,099 at Amazon. To buy these two separately would normally cost you £1,399; that's a lovely £300 saving.

The LG C4 is easily one of the best OLED TVs on the market, thanks to its excellent versatility. It delivers brilliant picture quality, a complete suite of gaming features and it comes in a variety of sizes. It's one of our favourite TVs and tops a lot of our best-of lists for a reason and anytime there's a discount, it's worth checking out.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED TV w/ free LG US40TR 4.1 channel soundbar : was £1,399 now £1,099 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED TV is one of the world's best TVs because it covers all the bases. It delivers excellent picture quality, superb gaming performance and a brilliant array of smart features, all in a wide range of sizes for a competitive price. This deal not only knocks the 55-inch model to a near-record low, but you also get the US40TR LG soundbar free to boost the cinematic feeling.

When we tested the LG C4, we were most impressed by its contrast, colour and detail, which were all given a new boost thanks to a noticeable increase in brightness over previous generations of the LG C-series. We described one scene in Dune: Part Two as "startingly vivid" in our LG C4 review, with other movies and TV shows also delivered with "a high level of clarity", and we also praised its motion handling. The C4 really does deliver a picture that exceeds that of a mid-range OLED.

It's also one of the best gaming TVs, with 4K, 144Hz support, VRR (AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync and HGiG included), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, with each feature supported across all four HDMI 2.1 ports. Its Game Optimiser mode is also extremely useful for adjusting gaming settings and activating a boost mode that drops the C4's input lag time to an impressively-low 9.2ms.

The C4's built-in speakers are serviceable, but definitely one of its weaker features, lacking the same punch that it delivers visually. That's why a free soundbar is perfect. It's not one we've tested, but the LG US40TR soundbar offers 4.1 channels of surround sound across four units (including satellite speakers and a dedicated subwoofer), which should be a huge step up over built-in TV sepakers.

Looking for deals on the LG C4 from elsewhere, or for different sizes? Check out some other offers we've found below.