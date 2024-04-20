Looking for a cheap OLED display? LG's highly-rated C2 OLED TV is on sale for $839

While the LG C2 OLED was released in 2022, it's still considered one of the best TVs on the market, thanks to its exceptional picture, sleek design, and reasonable price. The good news is that the price just got more attractive thanks to this fantastic deal at Walmart, which has the 42-inch model on sale for just $839 (was $1,549.99).



The feature-packed OLED, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review, was ranked at the top of last year's best TV list. The LG C2 delivers a stunning OLED display powered by LG's a9 Gen5 AI processor, delivering deep contrast and excellent brightness. The LG TV also includes virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design.



Today's deal from Walmart is not only the best deal you can find on the 42-inch LG C2 TV but also an incredible price for a feature-rich OLED display. I've listed more of today's best OLED TV deals further down the page from brands like Samsung, Sony and LG.

LG C2 OLED TV deal

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $839 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $839. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.



You can also get the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,479

More of today's best OLED TV deals

Sony A75L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The cheapest OLED TV deal is the 55-inch Sony A75L, which is on sale for $1,199.99 at Best Buy. Next-gen gamers will love this Sony display thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. The A75L also features Sony's powerful cognitive processor XR and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant onboard.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,999.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,696.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $2,599.99 right now. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.