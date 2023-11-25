The 9 best Black Friday OLED TV deals still LIVE: $900 off Samsung, LG and Sony
Black Friday prices on this year's best-rated OLED displays
Black Friday deals are starting to wind down, which means time is running out to grab a stunning OLED display at a record-low price. I've sorted through retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart and rounded up the nine best Black Friday OLED TV deals still available on TVs made by Samsung, LG, and Sony.
The Black Friday deals event is one of the best opportunities of the year to grab an impressive discount on a stunning OLED display. Black Friday OLED TVs are so popular because of the super-premium TV tech that comes with an OLED display, and a super-premium price tag is also attached. But fear not; this year's Black Friday TV deals include stunning prices on some of the best OLED TVs on the market.
Some highlights include LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, TechRadar's TV of the year, Samsung's 55-inch S90C marked down to $1,299.99 and LG's best-selling 48-ich A2 OLED TV for just $549.99.
Keep in mind that all of the Black Friday OLED TV deals listed below are down to record-low prices, and I can't guarantee these bargains will still be around at the upcoming Cyber Monday deals event.
Black Friday OLED TV deals - quick links
- Amazon: 40% off Samsung, LG & Sony
- Best Buy: OLED TVs from $549.99
- Samsung: $1,900 off Samsung OLED TVs
- Walmart: up to $1,500 off MSRP on OLED
The 9 best Black Friday OLED TV deals still live
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was
$ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy
One of today's best Black Friday TV deals is the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.
Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was
$1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung
The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Black Friday sale. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,099.99 now $1,429 at Walmart
The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model down to an incredible price of $1,429 - that's the lowest price you can find right now and $117 less than Amazon's current deal. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.
LG 55-inch B3 4K OLED TV: was
$1369.99 now $996.95 at Walmart
One of the dark horses of the OLED TV world in 2023, the LG B3 has excellent contrast levels, deep blacks and dynamic color. Along with all this is a well featured TV with brilliant gaming performance. At under $1,000, this is a steal for one of the most underrated OLEDs on the market today.
Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was
$3,299.99 now $2,179 at Best Buy
The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's down to an incredible $2,197 at Walmart right now. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect five stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.
Sony A95K QD-OLED 55-inch 4K TV: was
$2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy
This is an absurd deal and offers incredible value for money for PS5 (or Xbox Series X) players or, well, anyone looking for a top-tier 4K TV this winter. This won countless awards and critical acclaim last year and remains one of the best TVs ever made for gaming. If our calculations are correct, this price beats its lowest ever by a whopping $600!
Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was
$2,496.99 now $1,596.99 at Best Buy
The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and is perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L, and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Today's price at Best Buy brings this set down close to record-low price.
Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was
$2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy
The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's Black Friday deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,699.99. The 2023 Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.
LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was
$1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.
