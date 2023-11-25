The 9 best Black Friday OLED TV deals still LIVE: $900 off Samsung, LG and Sony

Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was $2,496.99 now $1,596.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and is perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L, and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Today's price at Best Buy brings this set down close to record-low price.