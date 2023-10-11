The 15 best Prime Day deals on award-winning TVs and soundbars that are worth buying

Feeling overwhelmed by all the great soundbar and TV deals on offer this Amazon Prime Day? You're in the right place. We're seasoned sales event veterans and are always reviewing the latest tech in home entertainment so know what to look for.

I cover all the latest tech news and releases in AV so know which of the best soundbars and best TVs to look for in the sales. Out of all the deals available right now on Amazon, there are some standout offers that you won't want to miss.

Below I've rounded up all the best smart TV and soundbar savings I can find, as well as some great discounts across key accessories like HDMI cables and batteries, in case you ever run out of power.

Each of these products has been rated with at least four-and-a-half to five stars after our rigorous testing, so you can rest assured you're getting the best possible value with what's included below.

Smart TV deals in the US

LG C2 55-Inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,096.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly smaller display, Amazon has the five-star LG C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,096.99 for the 55-inch model. The stunning screen is praised for its stunning contrast and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review, and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and next-gen gaming features. You simply can't get any other TV with such great features or picture quality for this price right now.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon

The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best TVs in the world, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,696.99. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

LG B3 65-inch OLED TV: was $1496.99 now $1296.99 at Amazon

The LG B3 is the hidden gem of the OLED TV world in 2023. With excellent contrast levels, vivid colors and deep blacks, the B3 offers outstanding picture quality. It also has excellent gaming performance and an intuitive smart TV platform. At under $1,300 for a 65-inch OLED, this is a real Prime Day bargain. We rated it four and a half stars in our LG B3 review.

Samsung QN90C 65-inch mini-LED TV (2023): was $2,797.99 now $1,647.99 at Amazon

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV has hit its lowest-ever price, making this one of the more compelling Prime Day TV deals going. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, with brightness to spare and a sleek, appealing design. Given this stunning Prime Day price drop, we’d be surprised to see prices dip any lower this year.

Smart TV deals in the UK

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was £2,899.99 now £1,689 at Amazon

The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best TVs in the world, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of £1,689. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience: all for under £2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

LG C2 48-inch OLED TV: was £1,259 now £949 at Amazon

Amazon has a terrific discount on the last-generation LG C2 OLED. Even though the newer model is here, this is still one of the best TVs you can buy today thanks to the high-tech screen that produces superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting. It offers a smooth gaming experience on current-gen consoles too, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz support. Of course, it comes packed with all the usual smart TV features as well.

LG B3 OLED TV 55-inch: was £1,899 now at £1,099 at Amazon UK

With punchy colors, deep black levels and excellent contrast, the LG B3 delivers wonderful picture quality – it's no wonder why e rated it four and a half stars in our LG B3 review. Its gaming performance is also brilliant, with extensive features as well. £1,100 for the dark horse of the 2023 OLED TV market is a deal that's seriously tempting.

LG B3 OLED TV 65-inch: was £1,699 now at £1,449.00 at Amazon UK

With punchy colors, deep black levels and excellent contrast, the LG B3 delivers wonderful picture quality. Its gaming performance is also brilliant, with extensive features as well. £1,450 for the dark horse of the 2023 OLED TV market, especially the 65-inch, is a deal that's seriously tempting. We rated it four and a half stars in our LG B3 review. Other sizes: 55-inch: £1,099.99, 77-inch: £2,718



Samsung S95C 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was £2,399 now £1,479 at Amazon

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now - and Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of £1,479. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded the gorgeous display five stars thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

Samsung 50-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £949 at Amazon

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a good value, especially at £850 off during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we found it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and deem it excellent for gaming with an impressively low input lag.

Soundbar deals in the US

Bose Smart Soundbar 600: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 offers excellent dialogue clarity, Dolby Atmos support, and extensive streaming options all in a compact design and solid, sturdy build. Optional surround speakers can also be added to expand on its already fantastic sound. With $100 off, this fantastic soundbar (we gave it four-and-a-half stars in our Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review) just got better.

Samsung HW-Q800C: was $779 now $649 at Walmart

This mid-range soundbar was one we rated as the "best value Dolby Atmos soundbar in town" in our review. With a refined sound that also packs a lot of punch, it also offers excellent clarity in busy scenes and reproduces Dolby Atmos effects well. Although it's Prime Day, sometimes the best deals are elsewhere, as Walmart has the HW-Q800C nearly $40 cheaper than Amazon. We gave it four-and-a-half stars in our Samsung HW-Q800C review.

Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar: was $ 1,897.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon

We gave this flawless soundbar five stars in our Samsung HW-Q990C review and while we said at the time that its high price was justified given the large 11.1.4 channels of sound, now that it's reduced, we think it's even better value. This 26% saving isn't the best Amazon deal on this Dolby Atmos soundbar – it's cheaper in the UK – but regardless it's still a top discount.

Soundbar deals in the UK

Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar: was £1,599.99 now £929.99 at Amazon

Providing a full cinema experience in one soundbar package, the Samsung HW-Q990C is a seriously impressive soundbar. With 11.1.4 channels of sound, the HW-Q990C is powerful, immersive, and nuanced all at once and creates the full Dolby Atmos experience you could want. At under £1,000, this is a phenomenal deal.

Samsung Q800C: was £849.99 now £464.49 at Amazon

We had already said that this was a great mid-range soundbar in our Samsung HW-Q800C review but now that it's close to half price on Amazon, it's hard to think of anything else that would beat it for value for money. It can also be upgraded to a full surround sound setup but you don't exactly need to either given its phenomenal power and projection of sound.

Smart TV and soundbar accessory deals

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are also a good time to find savings across tech accessories, so if you're looking to buy a new smart TV or soundbar then you might also need a HDMI cable to get started as some don't come with this included.

Below we've include a few of the best discounted accessories, such as HDMI cables and batteries (because you can never have enough spare for your remote), that are available in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon HDMI cable: was $ 8.65 now $4.33 at Amazon

There's nothing worse than unboxing your brand new smart TV or soundbar and finding that it doesn't come with a HDMI cable. Luckily, they're relatively inexpensive but if you know you'll need one then this is a great time to score 50% off a flexible and durable wire. The length for this deal is just under a meter.

Amazon HDMI cable: was £6.38 now £4.45 at Amazon

With 24K gold plated contacts, this HDMI cable is made of quality materials for the best high-speed connectivity. You can get it in a range of lengths but this 30% saving is for the 1.8 meter length so no matter your room's layout you can make sure your smart TV and soundbar setup is all seamlessly wired up.

Duracell Optimum AAA batteries: was £24.79 now £15.39 at Amazon

Batteries tend to be a handy everyday household item that you can never have enough of, and so what better time to pick up a pack of Duracell's extra-powerful Optimum batteries than when they're 38% discounted on Amazon. This deal is for a pack of 16 but there are savings across different sizes, including packs of four, eight, 12 and 24.

Duracell AAA batteries: was £13.50 now £9.50 at Amazon

Batteries surprisingly add up over time, which is why sales can be a great time to pick up a pack even if you don't necessarily need them right now. This pack of 12 AAA batteries has been marked down by 30% on Amazon, which is a great saving, and if you want a top tip: don't buy the pack of 24 as that's not discounted, instead by two packs of 12 as it works out cheaper. This discount is also available for AAs.

More of today's best Prime Day deals

US deals

UK deals