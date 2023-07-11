I'm going all in on this Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deal – and you should, too

Your search for a stunning Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal ends here. No, really, it does. Amazon's most popular streaming device is available for just $24.99 right now in the US for Prime Day – the lowest price it's ever been.

Don't worry, UK customers, the Fire Stick 4K Max has also been discounted for you, too. You can pick one up for as little as £37.99. That represents a 42% saving you'll make on one of the best streaming devices around.

The company's range of Fire TV Sticks are discounted every year around Amazon Prime Day, but few offers are as alluring as this one is. In fact, it could be the one of the best Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals (if not the best) we see during this year's big sales event.

For starters, the 4K Max version loads apps faster than the Fire TV Stick 4K, its closest rival. Navigating its various menus is more streamlined and fluid, too, while it's 40% more powerful overall. Add in its support of Dolby Amtos and Dolby Vision – essentially, you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows with the best picture and sound around – and its compatibility with Wi-Fi 6 (allowing for smoother 4K viewing), and the 4K Max is a powerhouse of a streaming stick. It comes packaged with Amazon's Alexa voice control support as well.

The one caveat with this deal? It's only available if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. Fortunately, you can sign up to a 30-day free Prime trial to make the most of all the best Prime Day discounts, including this one.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Fire TV Stick deals where you are).

