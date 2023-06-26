Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals 2023: what to expect

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals are always popular during the retailer's yearly sale. It usually saves the biggest price cuts for the members-only event, so if you're signed up to Amazon Prime and are interested in a new streaming stick then it's one of the best times of the year to buy.

In previous years, we've seen the lowest ever prices for the likes of the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Max - ones that aren't even bested when it comes to the year's biggest sales event: Black Friday. As soon as the first offers are live from June 29, you'll find them right here.

For everything else related to the upcoming sale, bookmark our expansive Amazon Prime Day hub which features even more of the best early deals, our expectations for the event and some top tips so you can save even more money.

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals: FAQs

(Image credit: Amazon)

When will Fire TV Stick deals be available?

This year's Prime Day will take place on July 11 - 12, but you won't have to wait until then to pick up one of the many Fire TV Stick deals we expect to see.

Amazon has already announced that many of its own devices will be reduced early. Some are available now in the US, while other offers will go live from June 29 in the UK. No specific products have been highlighted, but there will be discounts of up to 58% across the range. We'll bring you these offers and more as soon as they launch.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to get access to all of the deals available over Amazon Prime Day.

That's not a huge issue if you haven't been a member before, though, as you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of the Prime-exclusive deals available throughout the event. Just remember to cancel before the time is up so you avoid being charged.

If this doesn't apply to you as you're a returning subscriber, then Amazon Prime currently costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month, or you can pick up a one-year membership for $139 / £95.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

What Fire TV Stick deals to expect this Prime Day?

Some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals are often found on the company’s own branded gear – and that includes the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube. The Fire TV family is a highly affordable option, so it's a good buy if you want to add streaming capabilities to a display or get Amazon's suite of services, plus voice control through Alexa.

And, once again, we know Amazon will drop some deals on its streaming hardware. Prices are expected to start at around $11.99 / £12.99 for the most basic Fire TV Stick Lite based on previous record lows. But you should also be able to get the more advanced and higher resolution 4K version from $24.99 / £22.99 if you want the best picture quality.

Last year's best deals in the US

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $29.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Save 60% - Amazon’s cheapest Fire TV stick is now selling for its lowest price ever: $11.99. That’s a full 60% off the regular $26.99 price! When we reviewed the Fire TV Stick Lite , we appreciated its inclusion of Alexa voice assistant and HDR support. Not bad for a regular HD streaming stick, especially one selling for a price this low.

Amazon Fire TV Stick : $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save 60% - At just $16.99, Amazon’s regular Fire TV stick is being let go at a 58% discount, a new record low price for the company’s step-up streamer. As we noted in our review , the regular Fire TV Stick improves on the Lite version of the same by adding Dolby Atmos audio and a more capable remote control. Given the current low prices for all Amazon’s streamers, we’d probably opt for this step-up version.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save 50% - By stepping up to the Fire TV Stick 4K, you’ll get 4x the resolution of Amazon’s regular HD sticks. And with this Prime Day deal, you’ll get if for 50% off! Our review of the Fire TV Stick 4K praised its feature set, which includes Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. At just $24.99, this is a top deal for Amazon’s full-featured 4K streamer – the best since Black Friday 2021.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save 50% - Twenty bucks off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max – no way! When we reviewed the company’s top streaming stick, we found its powerful processor, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Alexa voice control to all be nice adds over the regular Fire TV Stick 4K. Once again, we haven’t seen a price this low for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max since Black Friday 2021, so act quick and scoop it up.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save 50% - This 50% off deal on Amazon’s Fire TV Cube – the company’s top streamer – was among its pre-Prime Day deals, but is still going strong. In our review of the Cube, we appreciated the hands-free Alexa voice control – no remote needed – option if offered. $59.99 is the cheapest the Fire TV Cube has ever been let go for, so now is the time to grab one.

Last year's best deals in the UK

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £12.99 at Amazon

Save 57% - Amazon’s cheapest Fire TV stick is now selling for its lowest price ever: £12.99. That’s a full 57% off the regular price! When we reviewed the Fire TV Stick Lite , we appreciated its inclusion of Alexa voice assistant and HDR support. Not bad for a regular HD streaming stick, especially one selling for a price this low.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £22.99 at Amazon

Save 54% - By stepping up to the Fire TV Stick 4K, you’ll get 4x the resolution of Amazon’s regular HD sticks. And with this Prime Day deal, you’ll get if for 50% off! Our review of the Fire TV Stick 4K praised its feature set, which includes Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. At just £22.99, this is a top deal for Amazon’s full-featured 4K streamer – the best since Black Friday 2021.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: £54.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save 40% - Twenty bucks off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max – no way! When we reviewed the company’s top streaming stick, we found its powerful processor, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Alexa voice control to all be nice adds over the regular Fire TV Stick 4K. Once again, we haven’t seen a price this low for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max since Black Friday 2021, so act quick and scoop it up.