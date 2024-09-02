Get a high-end Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar for cheap with this half-price Labor Day deal

If you're looking to upgrade your home theater, this year's Labor Day sales are looking pretty great. With some serious discounts across a range of some of the best soundbars, one deal that caught my eye is on the Samsung HW-Q910D – a 9.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system.

The HW-Q910D has had its price slashed to an incredible low of $685.82 (was $1,297.99) at Amazon – that's a 47% saving. For a full system with a soundbar, subwoofer and two rear speakers for this price, under $799 is an excellent price.

Samsung HW-Q910D 9.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,297.99 now $685.82 at Amazon

The Samsung HW-Q910D offers 9.1.2 channels of Dolby Atmos sound across four physical units – a soundbar, subwoofer and two satellite speakers – for a real surround-sound experience at home. It also comes with built-in Wi-Fi for music streaming and hands-free voice assistant options. For a soundbar with this much to offer, a price of $700 is a must-see deal.

We haven't had any hands-on time with the Samsung HW-Q910D, but we do have plenty of experience with Samsung's soundbars; including the HW-Q910's more premium counterpart, the Samsung HW-Q990D, one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars released this year. On paper, the HW-Q910D features two fewer surround and height channels (9.1.2 compared to the HW-Q990D's 11.1.4), but it still offers plenty of surround-sound goodness.

We loved the HW-Q990D in our review, thanks to its powerful yet nuanced bass, immersive Atmos sound and wide soundstage. This is generally the case across all of Samsung's soundbars, so we expect the HW-Q910D to be no different.

The HW-Q910D comes with a lot of great features as well, including Q-Symphony, which incorporates the TV speakers built into the best Samsung TVs into the soundbar's audio for an added boost, and Wireless Dolby Atmos, again with certain Samsung TVs, so the soundbar doesn't have to use up an HDMI port. It also has Wi-Fi for improved music streaming and Space Fit Sound Pro, which analyzes the audio environment and tunes the soundbar to suit your room.

