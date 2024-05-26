Shop the 5 best TVs under $1,000 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day is a time to relax and switch to a summer-based mindset, but it’s also a great opportunity to score a discount on one of the best TVs in the Memorial Day sales.



The Best Buy Memorial Day sales event happening now, and you can find discounts on a number of TVs TechRadar has reviewed favorably. The good news here is that many of those TVs are now under $1,000, making them great deals given the level of performance and features on offer.

Our list is led by a trio of mini-LED TVs, a tech that delivers the high brightness needed for optimal daytime TV and sports viewing. The Samsung QN90C is one we rated as the best TV for sports, and the 55-inch version is available for just $999. Along with the Samsung, the TCL QM8 and Hisense U8K are two of our top-rated mini-LED TVs, and the 65-inch versions of both are now selling for $899.

Want a perfect TV for gaming? The Samsung Q80C has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support, a feature that makes it a great choice for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers, and it also has a Samsung Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming. The 65-inch version of the Samsung Q80C is now $999 – a $300 discount.

Looking for an OLED TV instead? We loved the LG C3 OLED TV when we reviewed it, finding it a great option for both movies and gaming. You can now score an LG C3 in a 48-inch screen size for $999 in today's Memorial Day TV sales.

The 5 best Memorial Day TV deals under $1,000

Samsung QN90C 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's top mini-LED TV is getting a nice $500 price cut in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The QN90C is about as bright as TVs get, and its anti-glare screen makes it a fantastic option for daytime sports viewing. In our Samsung QN90C review we admired not just its bright, refined picture, but also its gaming features, which include 4 HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming. This is a big deal on a big-screen TV.

TCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this Memorial Day TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 65-inch model.

Hisense U8K 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $999.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this deal on the 65-inch model lops $100 off the already discounted price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support.

Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets launched this year, but at this low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C has steadily dropped in price since launching but this deal brings it close to its record low price. Don't delay jumping on this savings.

LG C3 48-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,099.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

For this year's Memorial Day sales event, Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $999.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

