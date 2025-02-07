Score a free soundbar worth up to £699 when you buy an LG TV at Currys

LG makes some of the best TVs around and I'm constantly on the lookout for great deals on these premium displays. It was in that search that I spotted you can get a free soundbar worth up to £699 when you buy an LG TV at Currys. The TVs themselves are not discounted but if you were looking for a TV and soundbar combo, then there's a lot of money to be saved in this deal.

The promotion is running across several LG TVs, including some of our highest-rated models, including the LG C4 (our number one TV) and the LG B4 (the best budget OLED TV). The soundbar bundled in with these TVs is the LG US60TR, which is a capable entry-level 5.1 surround sound setup with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers to give you a more immersive sound experience with your TV.

With a soundbar worth £399 thrown in for free, now is a great time to get one of the most highly-rated LG OLED TVs. The 65-inch C4 TV is ideal if you want one of the largest display sizes to make the most of the OLED panel's sharp picture quality, impressive brightness and strong contrast. It's a great all-rounder, too, so excels whether you want to stream TV shows and movies or kick back and enjoy a gaming session. The experience is made even better with the inclusion of the soundbar as a solid upgrade over the built-in speakers.

For a less expensive option, you could instead consider this 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV and soundbar combo. As our pick for the best budget OLED TV, it boasts top-tier picture quality, rich blacks, excellent contrast, and an anti-reflective screen. There are also four fully functional HDMI 2.1 ports, making it an ideal choice as an entry-level OLED TV, especially for those who plan to use it for streaming or gaming. For a TV and a soundbar, this price is an absolute steal.

The LG C4 and B4 TVs are two of the best TVs around if you're looking for a mid-range OLED. Both deliver amazing picture quality and are only bettered by the free soundbar.

We particularly love the C4 for its gaming capabilities. The 144Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution provide buttery smooth and amazing-looking games that are a joy to experience. You can read more about it in our LG C4 review, but in summary, it's sure to be one of the best OLED TVs for a long time to come.

In our LG B4 review, we highlighted the anti-reflective screen and picture quality for the price – in addition to features like the new Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode – as this OLED TV's best features. It's earned the moniker of the "best OLED TV for gaming" thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports and support for cloud-based gaming apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming, so you can play popular games even without a console.

