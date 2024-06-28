Samsung's massive 4th of July sale is slashing prices on TVs – save up $2,400

Samsung just launched its official 4th of July sale, and the retailer is slashing prices on its best-selling 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. You can save up to $2,400 on some of Samsung's best-rated TVs, and I'm rounding up the best deals below.



• Shop Samsung's full 4th of July TV sale



TV deals are always popular during 4th of July sales and Samsung has some of its best offers yet. You can score record-low prices on brand-new Samsung TVs and impressive discounts on older-model displays, with prices starting at just $399.99.

Some of Samsung's best 4th of July TV deals include our best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED on sale for $1,599.99, this 65-inch 4K Crystal TV for just $399.99 and Samsung's all-new 50-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,099.99.



Shop more of Samsung's best TV deals below, all of which are limited-time offers. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can check out our main 4th of July TV sales guide for all the best bargains around the web.

Samsung 4th of July sale: today's best TV deals

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Samsung

Samsung's cheapest 4th of July TV deal is the best-selling 65-inch TU690T series, which is on sale for just $399.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Samsung S90D 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is getting a $300 discount, which brings the price down to a record-low of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung

Today's 4th of July sale includes Samsung's gorgeous all-new 50-inch Frame TV, which is on sale for $1,099.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was $797.99 now $697.99 at Samsung

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, from 32 to 85 inches. Our pick of the deals is the 55-inch version, which is a great size for a lot of people. Today's 4th of July deal brings the price down to $697.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 at Samsung's 4th of July sale. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 discount.

Samsung S95C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 65-inch model for $1,999.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung QN90C 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $4,799.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $2,600 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $2,199.99. The QN90C Series is the perfect TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

See more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now.