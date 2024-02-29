Quick! The best TV deal of 2024 just dropped - save over $1,000 on LG's 65-inch C3 OLED
LG's stunning C3 OLED TV is down to a new record-low price
The best TV deal of 2024 just dropped at Amazon, and no, I'm not exaggerating. I just spotted LG's stunning and highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,393.35 (was $2,499.99) when you apply the additional $203.64 at check out. That's a total savings of $1,106.64, a new record-low price, and an incredible deal for a feature-packed OLED display.
The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.
This is the best TV deal of the year because you're getting a gorgeous, high-end OLED display at an incredible price. This limited-time offer from Amazon beats the current deal at Walmart and Best Buy, and we don't know how long the retailer will have the LG C3 OLED at this record-low price.
The best TV deal of 2024 - LG's C3 OLED
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was
$ 2,499.99 now $1,393.35 at Amazon
Amazon now has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,393.35 when you apply the additional $203.64 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $1,106.64 and a new record-low price, making it the best TV deal I've spotted this year. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Price check: Best Buy - $1,699.99 Walmart - $1,689.99
More OLED TV deals
Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was
$2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,699.99. That's the best deal you can find right now and $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design.
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$1,899.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon
The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400.
Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was
$749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for $549.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was
$749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy
This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for $549.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.
LG B3 Series 77-inch OLED TV: was
$2,899.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has LG's 77-inch B3 OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99. The LG B3 not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but the LG B3 also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in. There are also four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.
You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
