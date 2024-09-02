One of this year's best budget mini-LED 4K TVs just hit a record-low price for Labor Day

Labor Day sales are here and that means tons of Labor Day TV sales on a wide range of models, including OLED, mini-LED and more. One deal that's caught my eye is on one of the best TVs of 2024: the Hisense U7N.

The Hisense U7N has seen its 75-inch model drop to a record-low of $999 (was $1,499.99) at Amazon. The U7N is a now-regular feature in our best of lists, namely as the best budget option, providing access to mini-LED tech (superior to standard LED and QLED TVs) for cheaper than you'd normally expect to pay – and this Labor Day deal saves even more.

Today's best Hisense U7N deal

Hisense 75-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is an affordable mini-LED TV that provides serious bang for your buck, packing great features and performance into a budget package. It supports all HDR formats including Dolby Vision, comes packed with gaming features including 4K, 144Hz and Dolby Vision gaming and uses Google TV as its smart TV platform. This Labor Day deal takes the 75-inch model to under $1,000 – for a TV with this much to offer at this much size, this is a superb deal.

In our Hisense U7N review, we were particularly impressed with its picture quality, which showcased bold, bright colors as well as refined detailing and crisp textures, mimicking that of a much more premium TV. Shadow detailing and black levels were also very good, especially as this is a budget mini-LED option. The picture of the U7N easily punches above its weight.

The U7N also carries a ton of gaming features that put it up there with the best gaming TVs. This includes 4K, 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia GSync) and ALLM. Visually, it's also solid, carrying across the same vibrant picture it shows when displaying movies and TV shows.

Although the U7N isn't going to beat more premium TVs, for what you pay it is an incredibly versatile TV and it outperforms its price with ease. In a bigger screen size such as 75-inch, you won't find many better options at this price range.

If you're looking for offers on different sizes of the U7N or looking to buy elsewhere, check out the other deals we've listed below.