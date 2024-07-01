Massive 75-inch Toshiba Fire TV falls to under $500 ahead of Prime Day

The 4th of July sales are arriving this week but we're already seeing some big discounts on the best TVs ahead of the holiday. That includes this super-cheap Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV at Amazon for $469.99 (was $649.99).

A 75-inch display for under $500 is a lot of TV for the money. And while this one won't win any awards for its picture quality – as evidenced by our three-star Toshiba C350 Fire TV review – it's still a good buy if you simply want a large and affordable TV for watching shows and movies.

Plus, there's no need for an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this deal. However, if you are a Prime member, you might want to hold on until Amazon Prime Day on July 16 – 17 as we will definitely see savings on more of the best budget TVs during the retailer's annual sale.

Today’s best Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV deal

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

This all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for a record-low price of $469.99, which is incredibly cheap for a TV of this size. The 2024 display also boasts Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus for better colors and image quality, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area. It's a whole lot of TV for a relatively reasonable amount of money if you just want a big screen for watching TV and movies at reasonable (but not exceptional) quality.

One big bonus of the Toshiba C350 is that it has Amazon's Fire TV built-in, which means you won't need a separate Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to stream from all the key streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more. It also means that you'll know right away that the interface will be familiar and easy to use.

Because it's LED, you'll get to enjoy high brightness levels, ensuring clear visibility even in well-lit environments. Included are the obligatory Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth options, along with three HDMI and two USB connections. Also, it's voice-controllable from your Alexa smart speaker or Alexa push to talk on the remote.

Definitely don't sleep on this offer if you want a large and well-priced budget display. But do remember that this year's 4th of July TV sales are well underway so there could be even better TV deals to suit your needs. Having a look around might be a smart move, but this TV is a great price as it stands.