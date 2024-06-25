Don't wait for Prime Day: the stunning LG C3 OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever

While Amazon's official Prime Day dates for July 16 and 17 have just been announced, the retailer has an incredible deal right now on one of the best OLED TVs on the market. Amazon just dropped LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV to an incredible price of $1,496.99 (it was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



While Amazon Prime Day always brings incredible deals and new record-low prices to products, today's offer on LG's C3 OLED TV is a significant discount and an incredible price for a 65-inch OLED display. If you want to skip out on the madness of Prime Day and grab a gorgeous display right now, then I highly recommend today's deal on the LG C3 OLED TV

Don't wait for Prime Day: LG C3 OLED TV deal

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

Just ahead of the upcoming July Prime Day sale, Amazon has LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The highly-rated OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More of today's best TV deals

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's 43-inch The Frame TV is on sale for $799.99 - an incredible price if you don't mind an older-model display. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a rare $300 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,299.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,799.99 now $1,246.99 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for $1,246.99. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The LG TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,300.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.



You can also look forward to this year's 4th of July sales event and shop early 4th of July TV sales.