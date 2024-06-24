Oops, has Amazon just leaked the dates for Prime Day 2024?

Has Amazon just let slip the official dates for its annual Amazon Prime Day mega-sale? Well, if you're Googling it ahead of the official announcement it appears the answer is yes.

If you're eagle-eyed enough, you'll notice that under the official link to the Prime Day 2024 page at Amazon in the UK Google Search results you'll find the following text snippet:

'Prime Day is Amazon's annual deal event on July 16-17 exclusively for Prime Members, featuring two days of epic deals on top brands'

Interestingly, if you click through to the actual Prime Day 2024 page at Amazon UK you won't find any details listed. Could this section have been mistakenly updated early? It's likely.

To my knowledge, this is the first time the retailer has confirmed actual dates for Prime Day in 2024. In this case, it refers to the UK sale, but since Amazon Prime Day is a global event, we can pretty much be sure that it'll take place on Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th next month worldwide. Here's the snippet from the Google search results in question:

(Image credit: Amazon / Google)

Is this a huge surprise? Well, not really. TechRadar has had these dates slated as the most likely choice for Prime Day for a while now. Prime Day always takes place in mid-July and always on a Tuesday and Wednesday, so that narrows down the potential dates significantly. Still, it's nice to have official Prime Day dates for the record.

If you're one of the millions of people worldwide who utilize the annual Prime Day sale to bag a bargain on anything from cheap air fryers to big-screen displays then you'll definitely want to jot down July 16th and 17th in the calendar. And stick with us as we'll bring you all the best Prime Day deals through the sale.

Prime Day 2024: what to expect

(Image credit: Amazon)

In short: thousands of deals. You name it, if Amazon sells it - it'll likely have a Prime Day deal of some sort. Worldwide, the retailer's inventory of Prime Day deals offers not just excellent discounts on some of our favorite models here at TechRadar, but everyday essentials, streaming perks, and limited-time-only vouchers.

We'll of course be covering the event closely at TechRadar; offering recommendations based on our extensive product testing and review process. We've covered the event every year since its inception so we've got plenty of experience sorting through the duds to find the gold.

As previously mentioned, however, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to the Prime Day exclusive deals. There are likely to be a host of excellent non-Prime deals available at Amazon and other retailers too but the lion's share of deals are exclusive.

Luckily, you can use the free trial linked below to not only get access to thousands of deals on Prime Day but also free delivery and various streaming perks.