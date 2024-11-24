This is not a drill: our favourite all-in-one robot vac is £260 cheaper for Black Friday

Some amazing deals are coming out of the woodwork during Black Friday week; which we're keeping track of in our selection of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals. One of the best we've seen so far is the Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S Combo at Amazon for £779 (was £1039) - a great price on one of our favorite models.

It'd be hard not to get sucked in by this satisfying 25% discount, even more as we are big fans of the Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S Combo here at TechRadar HQ. We awarded it the gold medal for the best all-in-one robot vacuum in our comprehensive best robot vacuum buyer's guide.

Today's best Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S Combo deals

Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S Combo: was £1,039 now £779 at Amazon If you've been looking for a robot vacuum that can do it all then I recommend taking advantage of this £260 saving. The Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S Combo delivers fantastic results thanks to its well-performing mapping, vacuuming, and mopping. I recommend getting your hands on it now and taking advantage of this 25% discount while you can.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S Combo was awarded a commendable four-and-a-half stars out of five in our full review due to its great cleaning performance and edge cleaning. The latter is a priceless asset, as many other robot vacs struggle with this, even those with a premium price tag.

If this helpful cleaning buddy is too bulky for your space, or you prefer the manual approach, we have some fabulous alternatives in our pick of the best cordless vacuums and best vacuums. If you spot something you like, check out our round-up of the best Black Friday vacuum deals in case there's a saving to be made.

