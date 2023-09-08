The payday wishlist – what we'd spend our money on this week (September 8)

The Labor Day sales may be behind us now but the deals keep rolling in with some terrific offers that have made it onto our Payday Wishlist this week.

We need to let you know about the latest Discover Samsung sale first of all as we're one of the few publications that has exclusive early access to some of the deals, including big discounts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the manufacturer's top TVs. Check out a couple of those below.

Next to that, there's a stunning Disney Plus deal for new and returning subscribers, an excellent value-for-money gaming laptop if Starfield is on your must-play list, and a best-selling air fryer at a discounted price.

Happy shopping!

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Clearly, the highlight of the Discover Samsung sale is this huge Galaxy S23 Ultra deal, which features a massive trade-in discount and a free double storage upgrade. You won't see this offer if you go to Samsung Direct, though - you have to go through our exclusive early access link below.

It's a big potential reduction on the device we currently believe is the best phone available today. Will that all change after the Apple September event where we expect to see the new iPhone 15 unveiled? We'll just have to wait and see there.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was from $1,379.99 now from $399.99 at Samsung

Get one of the largest reductions yet on Samsung's latest flagship smartphone when you have an eligible device to trade in. The manufacturer is offering total savings of up to $980 on the S23 Ultra with $880 enhanced trade-in credit and a free double storage upgrade in this early access period of the Discover Samsung sale. We think the S23 Ultra is the best phone you can buy right now so this one is not to be missed.

2. Ninja AF161 Air Fryer

Yep, air fryers are still a thing. While I think we're definitely over the peak, there's still a lot of interest in one of these handy kitchen gadgets as they remain a big seller.

If you're yet to get involved, here's a good discount on an affordable, well-reviewed and multi-functional model from the big-name Ninja. It's been cheaper before, but only by a little, so it's still worth picking up if you don't want to wait around for Black Friday when there will be bigger price cuts.

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer: was $169.99 now $119.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Ninja XL air fryer on sale for $119.95 - $20 more than the record-low price. The 5.5-quart air fryer has over 17,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a family-sized basket, allowing you to air fry three pounds of french fries or chicken wings.

3. Samsung S90C OLED TV

Samsung has quite dramatically made a name for itself in the OLED TV space after focusing on QLED displays for ages. This year's models are another big step forward and they're really starting to give the likes of LG and Sony a run for their money.

Up there is the latest Samsung S90C, which is now down to its lowest price yet for the 55-inch version. This OLED is a more affordable option compared to the high-end S95C but is still a fantastic premium display for TV shows, films, gaming, sports and everything else.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $400 off at Samsung's Discover sale event. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that you would be happy to have in your living room for all your TV needs.

4. Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop

Starfield is here. Bethesda's big and hopefully not very broken sci-fi RPG is a beast, so if you've been looking to upgrade your setup in order to play it, we picked out some of the best gaming laptop deals available right now that will run it.

Of them, this MSI Cyborg stands out as the best value option according to fellow deals editor Alex Whitelock. Not only are you getting a fantastic price for a machine with a new RTX 4060 graphics card, but the Core i7 chipset is also a cut above the usual cheap gaming laptop fare. Our only complaint? We'd have loved to have seen 16GB of RAM included - although that's an easy upgrade.

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy

This is probably the best gaming laptop deal we've seen yet on a machine with a new RTX 4060 graphics card. Not only does this MSI Cyborg feature this super-speedy graphics card, but there's also a recent Core i7 chipset inside backing it up. A $300 price cut makes this one fantastic value right now and a great bang for the buck machine overall in terms of performance.

5. Disney Plus

The House of the Mouse didn't really usher in Disney Plus Day with much fanfare this year, but that hasn't stopped it from dropping a huge deal on the streaming service that's great for new or returning subscribers.

From now until September 20, you can get three months of Disney Plus for $1.99 per month. It's a good time to sign up, too, what with The Little Mermaid, Ahsoka and new seasons of both Loki and Welcome to Wrexham set to debut within that window. Not to mention some of my existing favorites such as The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and the classic 24.