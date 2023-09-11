Samsung launches massive week-long sale - check out the 8 best deals I recommend

This season's huge Samsung Discover sale is now open to all after a brief early access period for TechRadar readers. Even more offers are now live across the manufacturer's most popular phones, TVs, appliances, wearables and other top tech. I've searched through them all to bring you our top picks.

A clear highlight is the fact you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from $399 with an eligible trade-in – plus you get a free double storage upgrade. Of course, you need to hand over a premium modern device in order to get the biggest rebate, but there are discounts of hundreds of dollars for various handsets. It's a great way to get one of the best phones for a terrific low price.

Perhaps even more appealing to those on a tighter budget is the Samsung Galaxy A54 from $124.99. This discount comes from an automatic $75 rebate on the full price of $449.99, plus up to $250 enhanced trade-in credit. It's an excellent buy if you need a well-made and fully-featured smartphone without all the bells and whistles from the S range.

There are TV deals galore, too, with everything from the QLED, OLED and 8K TVs all reduced by up to $4,000.

Do browse the full Discover Samsung sale for yourself or check out our favorite deals below. We'll also keep you updated throughout the week and more offers and flash deals are launched in the days ahead.

Discover Samsung sale - the best 8 deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was from $1,379.99 now from $399.99 at Samsung

Get one of the largest reductions yet on Samsung's latest flagship smartphone when you have an eligible device to trade in. The manufacturer is offering total savings of up to $980 on the S23 Ultra with $880 enhanced trade-in credit and a free double storage upgrade in this early access period of the Discover Samsung sale. We think the S23 Ultra is the best phone you can buy right now so this one is not to be missed.

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449.99 now from $124.99 at Samsung

This is an excellent budget smartphone, as we discovered in our four-star Samsung Galaxy A54 review. With this latest promotion, you can save up to $325 with up to $250 enhanced trade-in credit and an automatic $75 rebate. It's a fantastic bargain if you need a modern and capable smartphone for everyday use that won't break the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade and up to $1,200 off with a trade-in at Samsung

This is even better than the popular pre-launch deal for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can now get up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and a free double storage upgrade on select colors – that gives you 512GB for the price of 256GB. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said that this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter, flatter and faster design.

Samsung 65-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV: was $4,999.99 now $3,799.99 at Samsung

8K TVs sure are expensive, but if you do want one of the highest quality displays available right now then this Samsung SN900C is the one to go for following this $1,200 discount. It's this more recent version of the near-identical set that currently sits atop our best 8K TV list so you can't get much better than that.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: buy now and get $130 off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Previously, Samsung offered 25% off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when bundled with the new Galaxy Watch 6, but this offer doubles that discount to over 50% on the excellent premium earbuds. That brings them down to $99. And the smartwatch is great too, according to our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review. Sure, it's an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it's still a stellar Android wearable for fitness and sleep tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $179.99 at Samsung

"Easily the best yet" – that's what we wrote in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review. With big improvements over previous versions when it comes to audio quality, noise cancellation, comfort and design, these are an excellent pair of premium earbuds that should be well on your radar following this $50 discount.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Samsung

A decent $100 saving is available on the lightweight and versatile Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum. We haven't tested this model specifically, but in our previous Samsung Bespoke Jet review, we found the manufacturer can create appliances to rival even the best cordless vacuums by Dyson and Shark so this one shouldn't be ignored at such a great price.

49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 QLED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Samsung

The frankly quite ridiculous 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 is always a popular pick when it's on sale for those after a gigantic ultrawide gaming monitor and it's actually good value for under $1,000. Our Samsung Odyssey G9 review awarded it 4.5 stars out of five for its fantastic image quality, luminous HDR, slick design and glorious dedication to excess.