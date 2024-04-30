The latest Currys sale features over 1,000 deals - but these 11 offers on TVs, laptops, vacuums and more are the best

With the bank holiday weekend approaching in the UK, Currys has launched a brand new sale boasting up to 30% off 1,000s of products. That's quite a lot, so I've looked through and picked out 11 of the best deals from the retailer's latest batch of offers. Check them out below, including big savings on TVs, air fryers, vacuums, laptops, headphones, and more.

One highlight, if you need a solid all-around budget TV, is this Hisense A6K 55-inch 4K TV for £299 (was £359) – a return to the record-low price. You can also find this popular and five-star-rated Ninja AF300UK 7.6L Air Fryer for £149.99 (was £219.99), and this good value Shark IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £229.99 (was £379.99).

Check out more of my hand-picked deals from the Currys sale below. No end date has been confirmed but these will likely run through until just after the bank holiday on Monday. We've also gathered up all the latest Currys promo codes for ways to save on these products and more across the site.

Today's 11 best deals at Currys

Hisense A6K 55-inch 4K TV: was £359 now £299 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your everyday viewing, then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 50-inch display. Considering these TVs are fairly basic overall; this one's fine if you want a reasonably-sized TV, but premium picture quality isn't a must-have. These are still decent displays though, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls, and access to all the major streaming apps.

Ninja Foodi AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £149 at Currys

This extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer that we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review is £70 off at Currys. It has been £10 cheaper during Black Friday, but this is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.

Shark IZ300UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £379.99 now £229.99 at Currys

I own a near-identical but slightly older Shark vacuum cleaner and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech and great for pet owners with the included pet tool. Pick one up while it's under £200 so you can benefit from all the perks I've been loving for the last couple of years.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i: was £999 now £799 at Currys

This Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i is an excellent value high-end laptop with a smooth 14-inch 120Hz display. It's one for those with a decent budget who need an all-around device and don't want to compromise on performance. Thanks to an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD, you get a solid and powerful laptop for the money. Get it if you need a device to keep up with all your computing needs: work, browsing, media streaming, video calls, or multitasking between many of the above at once.

Samsung 65-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £1,799 now £1,499 at Currys

The Samsung S90C offers a stunning picture, top gaming performance, and impressive sound quality of its more premium sibling, the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost following this £300 discount. It's our top pick for the best TV you can buy right now and a TechRadar Choice Awards winner. You can also get an extra £150 off when you use the code 'VISION150OFF' at the checkout.

Karcher WV5 Plus Window Vac: was £89.99 now £59.99 at Currys

You can save a respectable £30 on this advanced Karcher WV6 in the latest Currys sale, bringing it down to the lowest price we've seen in about a year. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 35-minute run time, which equals about 105m² on a single charge – or up to 100 windows. That’s more than enough to do most homes several times over, some smaller apartment blocks, or about an eighth of Buckingham Palace.

Sony WH-CH720: was £99.99 now £89.99 at Currys

A small discount brings this budget pair of Sony over-ears to within £10 of their record-low price. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these mid-range Sony cans pack a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. Of course, you won't get top-tier audio performance akin to the flagship XM5s, but they're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise.

Asus CM14 Flip Chromebook: was £349 now £229 at Currys

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Asus Chromebook Flip is a relatively basic machine but is fine for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the versatility to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Decent storage at 128GB and a solid 10-hour battery life are very good for this price, too.

Google Pixel 8 : was £649 now £569 at Currys

This is a great price for the Google Pixel 8 at Currys. With an excellent pair of rear cameras, a 120Hz display, and a host of excellent AI-integrated features, the standard Pixel 8 is an absolute steal at £569. Is it the most powerful device on the market? No, but it might just be the best value right now. Check out our Google Pixel 8 review to see why we recommend this excellent device.

JVC CR230 43-inch Roku TV: was £229.99 now £199 at Currys

We'll say up front that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what we really rate here is the smart TV software. Roku TV is excellent: it's easy to use, it's intuitive, and it supports all the key streaming services. This TV also has three HDMI ports, which not all cheap TVs do at this size. So, if you want a small TV that won't give you connection headaches and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.