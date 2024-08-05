Snap up the highly rated Bose QuietComfort headphones for a steal of a price at Amazon

If you love your music but also love your peace and quiet, you need some great noise-cancelling headphones. Currently, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones at Amazon for $249 (was $349) thereby solving both issues.

The Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones have been slightly cheaper in the past, dipping to $229 last month but if you missed that deal, this is easily the next best thing. Generally, the stylish cans tend to cost a fair bit more.

One of the better headphone deals around, Bose has a strong reputation for providing exceptional noise cancellation while also being very comfy and these are no different. It’s the ideal back to school sale for when you want to zone out from your dorm mates.

Today’s best Bose headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Bose promises legendary levels of noise cancellation which sounds about right for such a highly respected brand. While these cans lack dozens of noise cancelling options, you get the core essentials -- a Quiet mode and Aware mode so you can easily listen in as needed. There’s also an adjustable EQ if you want to get things sounding just how you like them while there’s up to 24 hours battery life on one charge. A quick 15 minute charge gives back 2.5 hours so it’s perfect for your daily commute.

Bose makes some of the best headphones around with a particular penchant for making the best noise-cancelling headphones.

The sweet spot here is being able to block out surrounding noises while still feeling comfortable on your head - something that the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones does well. There’s multipoint connectivity so you can connect it to two devices and easily switch between the two as well.

Thanks to that, these are the headphones you can wear throughout the working day. Put them on for meetings then easily switch over to listening to music on your phone. With plenty of comfort from the plush earcup cushions, you won’t notice any pesky pinching like you might with cheaper headphones.

Of course, if you do want to go cheaper, there are other noise cancelling headphone deals around. In particular, check out the Bose headphone deals and the Beats headphone sales depending on your tastes.