Save $325 on the best flip folding phone thanks to this great Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal

The best flip folding phone on the market is available for a steal of a price thanks to one of the most exciting Black Friday deals we've seen. You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Amazon for $772.30 (was $1099.99), a saving of $327.69 to be exact. At this price, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is just $3 off its lowest price ever – this is about as cheap as we expect to see this phone get this year.

This low price also means the Z Flip 6 currently costs less than the standard Galaxy S24 flagship slab phone, an inversion of the typical price increase that comes with a folding phone, and even beats the retail prices of rivals like the Google Pixel 9 and iPhone 16. This is a stellar price for a phone that's as fun and stylish as it is powerful.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,099 now $772.30 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great smartphone, with powerful specs, solid cameras, and a long list of AI features. It also happens to fold in half. The latest iteration of Samsung's innovative flip foldable series makes few concessions to achieve its stylish folding mechanism, and with the largest cover screen ever fitted to a Z Flip phone, this handset is one of the most versatile devices on the market. The phone unfolds to a 6.7-inch display, with a taller-than-usual FHD+ display. Internally, you're looking at the class-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM to power AI and multitasking, and 256GB of storage. Add to this a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP selfie camera for all your snapping needs.

As our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review details, we were impressed by this pocketable powerhouse. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Z Flip 6 goes toe-to-toe with pro-grade phones, and thanks to its sleek design and premium build quality, it looks good doing it. The Z Flip 6 is as well-rounded as folding phones come, and at this price it's essentially offering the portability and style advantages of a flip phone for no more than a regular flagship.

The 6.7-inch inner screen sports a 1080 x 2640 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and the cover screen is the largest and most useful ever fitted to a Samsung phone. Folding phones aren't known for photography power, but the Z Flip 6 comes with a respectable 50MP main camera, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP selfie snapper. What's more, you'll get access to the latest suite of Galaxy AI tools as well as Google Gemini.

If you're looking to pick up a new phone this Black Friday, you've plenty of options. For more Samsung phone deals, along with other Android models, check out our live blog of the best Black Friday phone deals. You'll find iPhones included in the live blog, but for deals on Apple's latest smartphone lineup you can check out our Black Friday iPhone 16 deals hub.

