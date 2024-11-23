Pick up this top-tier hard floor cleaner now it has a fantastic £180 off
Getting squeaky-clean hard floors is now far easier on your wallet
We've got you covered during Black Friday week, helping you to avoid getting swept away by the avalanche of deals by selecting the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals. A standout from these is this fantastic discount, slashing the price of the Ecovacs DEEBOT T20 Omni at Amazon for £419 (was £599).
Featured as the best for cleaning hard floors in our list of the best robot vacuums, the Ecovacs DEEBOT T20 Omni has had a pleasing price reduction of 30%, making it the lowest price we've seen in over six months.
Today's best Ecovacs DEEBOT T20 Omni deals
This impressive robot vacuum and mop combo is the perfect cleaning companion if you have a lot of hard floors. It vacuums and mops thoroughly and efficiently thanks to trustworthy room mapping, making it the perfect purchase now it's got a pleasing £180 discount.
The Ecovacs DEEBOT T20 Omni scored an impressive four-and-a-half stars out of five in our full review thanks to its great performance, hot mop washing, and useful set of features.
If you're not quite ready for a little whirring robot cleaning companion you may be able to find an alternative in our selection of the best cordless vacuums, and best vacuums. If anything catches your eye, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Black Friday vacuum deals, to see if there's a saving to be made.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.