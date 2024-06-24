Massive Best Buy members sale features big savings on TVs, laptops, iPads and headphones – plus free gifts up to $150

With hype building for next month's Prime Day deals, Best Buy has launched its own member-only sales event for this week only. While several savings are available to all across TVs, laptops, headphones, video games and more, the biggest discounts are reserved for My Best Buy Plus and Total members – as are exclusive gift cards of up to $150.

• Browse the full Best Buy Member Deal Days sale

I've included some of my top picks below including those with discounts available to all and others that have exclusive savings, extra money off or free gifts for members. In some instances, it may be worth signing up for My Best Buy considering the price cuts or freebies available with some products, as well as the other My Best Buy membership perks including free two-day shipping, extended returns, and access to other exclusive sales.

For example, this Dell Inspiron 15 is $529.99 for members – a $220 saving off the usual price. We rarely see laptops with a combination of a top-end i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD for this close to $500. It's well worth considering if you need a powerful device for work, everyday use and multitasking.

Other standout offers I've found include this enormous Hisense A6 Series 85-inch 4K TV for $749.99 (was $999.99) which is terrific value for money for a budget big-screen. There's also a Bella Pro Series 3-qt. Air Fryer for a measly $19.99 (was $49.99), making it one of the cheapest air fryers we've seen that's capable of feeding a family of four.

The Best Buy Member Deal Days sales runs from now until June 30.

Today's 10 best deals at Best Buy

Insignia F30 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

One of the best cheap TV deals in the Best Buy sale is this Insignia F30 65-inch 4K Smart TV. Let's be clear, it's never going to be the best TV out there. Still, if you want a big-screen display that supports 4K resolution at a low price then there's not much else available that can beat it today – especially with a free $50 gift card included for Best Buy Plus and Total members. Picture quality and performance won't be as good as other big-name brands but if value for money for your everyday viewing is what you're after then this is a bargain.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's current pick for best TV of the year and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy – including a $50 gift card for Plus and Total members. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price for such high-end overall performance. While this offer is excellent, patience could be rewarded with a further flat $100 discount in the weeks ahead as it might drop back to the previous record-low in the upcoming 4th of July and Prime Day sales.

Hisense A6 Series 85-inch 4K TV: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 85-inch A6 Series 4K TV is a huge TV that will look great in your living room if you have the space. Bordering on providing you with a home cinema, it has a dedicated Game Mode which will delight players with its variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. Sports fans will also appreciate its dedicated AI Sports Mode and there’s a great 4K upscaler for ensuring HD content looks at its best. That’s quite a lot for the price – and an extra $100 cheaper for Plus and Total members.

Bella Pro Series 3-qt. Air Fryer: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. And for just $19.99 if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for two to four people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

LG C3 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

It's over a year old but the LG C3 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs in the world, and Best Buy has a strong saving on one of the largest 65-inch models. The feature-packed OLED TV boasts a brilliant picture with bright colours and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for the smoothest experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience. All of that for under $1,500 is fantastic value for money for one of 2023's premium OLED displays.

Samsung 85-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV: was $3,999.99 now $3,299.99 at Samsung

8K TVs sure are expensive, but if you do want one of the highest quality displays available right now then this Samsung SN800C is the one to go for following this $700 discount. It's an even better deal for Best Buy Plus and Total members as the discount increases to $1,000. It's a slightly older version of the near-identical set that currently sits in our best 8K TV list as the best 'cheap' option so you can't get much better than that for this sort of price.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy

This smaller version of Apple's last-generation premium tablet is back to its lowest price ever – though Best Buy members can also save an additional $50 on top. Compromises you make to save a bit of cash over the 12.9-inch version include a small downgrade to a Liquid Retina Display that has inferior contrast and brightness. However, the high-end slate is still a performance powerhouse thanks to the inclusion of Apple's M2 chip.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,199 at Best Buy

There are several MacBook Pro devices on sale in this Best Buy sale, but I've picked out this 16-inch version as the best offer as it's an extra $50 off for paid members. This is a complete creative workstation with a powerful M3 chip, a stunning liquid retina display, and an impressive 22 hours of battery life. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount is solid. However, the extra $30 off for Best Buy Plus and Total members brings it down to a new low price. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review.