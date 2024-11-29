I review phones for a living - if I needed a new phone, I'd buy this amazing Black Friday OnePlus deal

The OnePlus 12 is one of the most powerful phones on the market: it's a strong contender for the fastest I've ever used, with cameras that rival dedicated point-and-shoots for quality and a construction that just screams "premium." If I were in the market for a new phone, it'd be my lucky day because, thanks to an excellent Black Friday deal, the OnePlus 12 is available from OnePlus directly for £649 (was £849).

Moreover, this discounted price stands before any further savings from the company's generous trade-in program, handled by partners World Business SRL. In any case, £649 (or below) is an exceptional price for a phone this powerful, and it's likely the phone I'd go for were I shopping for myself this Black Friday.

Today's best OnePlus 12 deal

OnePlus 12: was £849 now £649 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus 12 is one of the fastest phones I've ever used and punches in at the highest level in nearly every category. For a discounted price of £649, you get a 6.82-inch 1440p 120Hz display, a Hasselblad triple camera system with 3x optical zoom, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with 12GB of RAM powering things. That is a mighty spec sheet only rivaled by super-premium flagships, most of which come in at nearly double this stellar price. And that's not to mention the phone's premium build quality and clean OxygenOS Android wrapper.

As our OnePlus 12 review details, this phone comes with a spec sheet that rivals the very top-end of phone lineups from other manufacturers. The display is a gorgeous 6.82-inch panel with a 1440 x 3168 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, plus the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor keeps things running smoothly. The phone comes loaded with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, plenty of room for apps, games, and photos, and enough headroom for solid multitasking.

As for cameras, the OnePlus 12 boasts an excellent system comprised of three super-sharp snappers. The main camera sports a wide field of view and 50MP resolution, while the ultrawide camera clocks in at 48MP and the 3x telephoto camera at 64MP. This array was co-developed with famed camera maker Hasselblad, another stamp of quality on this excellent phone.

Whether you're looking to buy a new phone yourself this Black Friday or are looking for gifts, there are great deals available on all the best phones. For more, be sure to check out our live blog of the best Black Friday phone deals.

