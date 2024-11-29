Get double peace of mind with this unmissable Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell and Indoor Cam deal

There's a mountain of Black Friday deals to be found on home security today, and one of the absolute best we've seen is the Ring Battery Video Doorbell and Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) bundle for $79.99 (was $139.99) at Amazon US, and £64.99 (was £149.98) at Amazon UK.

With a generous discount of $60 / £84.99, Amazon is almost giving away these Ring home security products, making this an unmissable Black Friday offer for anyone looking to up their home security game on the cheap. You'll find even more Ring offers in our roundup of the best Black Friday Ring Doorbell deals, so check those out too.

Today's best Ring Battery Video Doorbell and Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) deal

Ring offers seamless device linking, making these home security products a great choice for a simple home setup. The Ring app makes it easy to change settings and keep an eye on things when you're out of the house or want to have a look at what's going on outside your door. Both the Ring Battery Video Doorbell and Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) provide high-quality HD video feeds and send live alerts straight to your device when activity is detected. A Ring Home subscription is required to make the most of all the features Ring has to offer.

We're keeping track of all the best home security cameras, with recommendations across multiple big brands,, so it's worth checking in regularly if you're still undecided on which security products would be perfect for you and your property.

