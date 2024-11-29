Get double peace of mind with this unmissable Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell and Indoor Cam deal
Pocket a bigger saving with this fantastic Ring bundle deal
There's a mountain of Black Friday deals to be found on home security today, and one of the absolute best we've seen is the Ring Battery Video Doorbell and Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) bundle for $79.99 (was $139.99) at Amazon US, and £64.99 (was £149.98) at Amazon UK.
With a generous discount of $60 / £84.99, Amazon is almost giving away these Ring home security products, making this an unmissable Black Friday offer for anyone looking to up their home security game on the cheap. You'll find even more Ring offers in our roundup of the best Black Friday Ring Doorbell deals, so check those out too.
Today's best Ring Battery Video Doorbell and Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) deal
Get double the peace of mind with this Ring video duo, which offer real-time alerts, 2-way talk, and fantastic privacy features, we scored both of these smart products highly when we reviewed them, so we're confident you'll love them too.
This brilliant bargain bundle combines two sensational security products that have both scored highly in our reviews. They're easy to install and offer HD-quality video, and with such a huge discount on offer, this is a Black Friday deal not to be missed.
Ring offers seamless device linking, making these home security products a great choice for a simple home setup. The Ring app makes it easy to change settings and keep an eye on things when you're out of the house or want to have a look at what's going on outside your door. Both the Ring Battery Video Doorbell and Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) provide high-quality HD video feeds and send live alerts straight to your device when activity is detected. A Ring Home subscription is required to make the most of all the features Ring has to offer.
We're keeping track of all the best home security cameras, with recommendations across multiple big brands,, so it's worth checking in regularly if you're still undecided on which security products would be perfect for you and your property.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.