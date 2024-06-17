Budget bargain: grab this gaming PC with an RTX 4060 for under $800

The Yeiyan Gaming Yumi desktop is part of the latest Newegg limited-time flash sale. You can now get the Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC Desktop at Newegg for $799.99 (was $1,199.99). At the time of writing, the deal expires in 11 hours.

Yeiyan Gaming is a California-based electronics manufacturer with a focus on gaming and computers. It might not have as big a reputation as Asus and the like, but its gaming PCs pack more than enough power for gamers looking for their first PC or an upgrade. An RTX 4060-equipped gaming desktop or laptop easily shoots past $1,200 at full price. At $799.99, it's difficult to deny its cost-to-value ratio. This even surpasses the PC Black Friday deal we saw ahead of last year's festivities. Be sure to check if you can trade in or use any current promo codes to lower the price.

Today's best RTX 4060 Gaming PC Desktop deal

Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC Desktop: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Newegg

The Yeiyan Yumi gaming desktop stands out with its hardy specs and current-gen RTX 4060 graphics card. It runs on a 12th gen Intel Core i5 12400F CPU and 16GB of RAM, enough to multitask while playing your favorite games without slowing down. It also offers plenty of room to store games and applications in its 1TB SSD. In all, it's a steal at $799.99 for specs that typically cost hundreds of dollars more.

The Yeiyan Yumi Gaming PC sports respectable specs for a mid-tier gaming PC, plus the current-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. In its RTX 4060 review, TechRadar's reviewer highlighted its 1080p performance, DLSS 3 with frame generation, and price point for its value. The Intel Core i5 12400F CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB SSD squarely ground it as a capable gaming PC that should be more than enough to capably run popular games without breaking the bank. These specs don't compromise on value with outdated, limiting processors and offer enough space to start so that you don't need to play storage Tetris until later.

