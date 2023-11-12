This RTX 4060 gaming PC Black Friday deal is even better than the last one I recommended
An RTX 4060 and 32GB of RAM? What a bargain
It's that time of the year again - the one where we're absolutely inundated with excellent Black Friday gaming PC deals. Even though we're still a few weeks out from the big day, I've constantly been finding exceptional options.
Last week, I found a great deal on this Yeyian Yumi gaming desktop for $829.99 at Newegg but I've subsequently spotted a listing that's even better value. It's this Skytech Chronos gaming PC for $849 at Walmart.
Not only does this Skytech boast an incredibly competitive price for a machine with an RTX 4060 graphics card, but it's complete with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. This combination of specs alone makes the Skytech awesome value - even better than the Yeyian.
Looking at the pictures, the Skytech also seems to feature a relatively hefty air cooler on the CPU, which is one area where budget builders always tend to skimp on. It's not likely a Noctua or Cooler Master-level fan but it's nice to see a beefy unit on a chipset. Sure, it's a minor detail, but it's extremely useful to have when you simply want a pre-built gaming PC that works great right out of the box.
RTX 4060 gaming PC deal at Walmart
Skytech Chronos Mini gaming PC: $849 at Walmart
Processor: Intel Core i5-13400F
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 32GB
SSD: 1TB
Here's a pretty bonkers Black Friday gaming PC deal from Walmart. This Skytech Chronos isn't the absolute cheapest RTX 4060 gaming PC we've seen so far this year but it's easily the best value. Not only do you get a great price for a machine with this graphics card but you also get a new 13th gen Intel Core i5 chipset and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. These specs together make this one seriously mean gaming PC for under $900. Recommended.
If you like this recommendation, be sure to check out our main Black Friday deals page, where we're rounding up picks on everything from TVs to air fryers. You can also check out our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page if you're thinking about getting a laptop instead.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.
