Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022 are here - save big on gaming hardware

Black Friday gaming laptop deals have arrived! There are tons of savings to be made on all sorts of gaming systems, from powerful high-end machines to sensibly-priced budget laptops.

Fortunately for you, TechRadar is here to help this Black Friday. We've got years of experience tracking the prices of all kinds of tech, and we'll be putting our expertise to work so you can find the best possible gaming laptop deal. We'll keep monitoring the sales and compiling the best discounts on gaming laptops right here.

Some great early deals on gaming laptops have already been and gone, but now that we've hit Black Friday itself (in the UK at least) you can expect to see a veritable flood of discounts from all the major retailers. If you're on a very tight budget, you might want to check out our best cheap gaming laptop deals too.

We want you to get the best possible deal on a high-quality gaming laptop this Black Friday, so we'll be updating this page throughout the weekend and on to Cyber Monday. Stick with us and you won't miss a single deal worth seeing!

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the US

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Gaming F17: was $899.99 now $764 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This laptop was already a great price at under $1,000, but with this markdown it's an absolute steal. You get a solid 516GB of hard drive, 8GB of fully upgradable RAM, a Core i5 CPU, and an RTX 3050 GPU. For less than $800 you're getting a great laptop that can handle most PC games at high settings – although as with any gaming laptop, the battery life isn't so great.

(opens in new tab) Alienware M15 R7: was $2,550 now $1,909 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A solid discount for one of Alienware's best gaming laptops, the M15 R7. A gorgeous 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate is powered by a high-end AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, all wrapped up in that iconic Alienware chassis.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed (opens in new tab) the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop, we appreciated its price-to-performance ratio, giving it a solid 4 out of 5 rating. This slightly more expensive configuration, which also sports a more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti, is still quite the value proposition when it comes to gaming laptops. And, now you can save $300 on it, getting an even better deal for that next gaming computer.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $799.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

In our review (opens in new tab), we gave this budget HP gaming laptop a solid 4 out of 5 rating for its price-to-performance ratio as well as an aesthetic that lets you pass it off as a work computer when you’re supposed to be getting down to business. And, while it’s already affordable, now that it’s discounted $320 to a Black Friday price of $479, it’s practically criminal.

(opens in new tab) Acer Helios 300: was $1499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

When the Acer Helios 300 got a 4 out of 5 rating in our review (opens in new tab), it was for its impressive display and keyboard, solid gaming experience and multitasking capabilities. For Black Friday then, this Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060-sporting gaming laptop is getting a full 33% discount. In pure numbers, that’s $500 in savings.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop: was $999.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Whether it’s for its solid performance or fast refresh rate, the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop gets a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Best Buy. Considering this is a relatively budget model when it comes to gaming laptops - after all, they tend to be pretty pricey - the discount it’s receiving for Black Friday makes this an even better buy. Its price is dropping $450 for the shopping holiday. That’s 45% off.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3: was $899 now $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deal at Best Buy is this exceptionally priced Lenovo IdeaPad, featuring an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Small storage aside, getting such a powerful graphics card for well under $600 is an absolute steal and it's well worth checking this one out if you're a gamer on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5: was $1,000 now $649 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Acer Nitro 5 has long been one of the best picks for anyone trying to play PC games on a budget, and this model might be one of the best deals we've seen in a while. A sturdy little gaming laptop for seven hundred bucks, equipped with an RTX 3060? Yup, that gets our seal of approval.

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin: was $730 now $620 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

'Thin' might not be the best moniker for this budget gaming laptop - it's still thicker than the average Razer laptop - but the MSI GF63 Thin is inarguably one of the most svelte gaming systems you can find at this price point. With a reasonable discount, this is a great deal if you want a cheap new gaming laptop.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $1,570 now $1,099 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A solid deal on one of Lenovo's stylish Legion gaming laptops, the Legion 5 Pro packs a 16:10 WQHD+ display, RTX 3060 graphics card, and a powerful 6000-series octa-core Ryzen 7 CPU. Add in an RGB keyboard that feels great to use for typing or gaming, and you've got an excellent all-rounder laptop.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming A17: was $1,349 now $949 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A hefty discount that is sure to be appealing to anyone who wants a big-screen gaming laptop. The TUF Gaming A17 from Asus is well-equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, RTX 3060, and 16GB of ultra-speedy DDR5 RAM, but the main event here is the big, beautiful 17.3-inch 144Hz display.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15: was $1,499 now $1,349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

It's a fairly modest discount, but the ROG Strix G15 is one of the best gaming laptops Asus has ever produced. It's aesthetically incredible, robust, and packs some competitive internal hardware as well as a beautiful 1440p display.

(opens in new tab) MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,399 now $1,399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This might be the cheapest gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 graphics card that we've seen so far! With an Intel Core i7 processor and an RGB keyboard designed in collaboration with the keyboard masters over at SteelSeries, this GP66 Leopard is a kick-ass choice of gaming laptop.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i: was $1,030 now $749 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A sound discount that brings this gaming laptop from 'slightly overpriced' to 'actually pretty excellent value, wow'. The specs are fairly modest, but for $749 we can hardly complain; this is a great choice of laptop for a student who wants to game as well as take it to class.

It looks like the majority of UK retailers haven't officially launched their Black Friday gaming laptop sales yet, so there isn't much to speak of in terms of UK deals right now. Don't worry, though - Amazon already has some great deals up, and we'll keep checking back regularly.

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: was £1,799.99 now £1,499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We’ve always been fans (opens in new tab) of the Zephyrus G14 for its marriage of Ultrabook-like slim build and gaming powerhouse performance. And, this configuration with an AMD Ryzen R7, AMD RX 6800S GPU and 2560x1600p display with 144Hz refresh rate is no different. While its price tag reflects that almost impossible combination of build and performance, it’s currently discounted £300 for Black Friday, the biggest price drop we’ve seen for this configuration.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14: was £2,199.99 now £1549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save more than £600 on this premium gaming notebook from Razer this Black Friday. If you want a powerful gaming laptop but don't like how bulky most models are, this is simply the most compact laptop you can get without compromising on power. An RTX 3070 GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 processor makes the Blade 14 an incredible gaming machine, with an ultra-vibrant QHD screen to boot.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: was £3,999.99 now £2,899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A whopping £1,000 discount on a seriously high-end gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus M16 boasts a powerful Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, as well as a 165Hz QHD display and a beefy 2TB of high-speed SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Flow Z13: was £1,899.99 now £1,398.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's a tablet! It's a gaming laptop! It's... a gaming tablet? Yes, the Flow Z13 from Asus is a chunky tablet with a kickstand and detachable keyboard, somehow cramming an RTX 3050 Ti and 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor into its slim frame. If you want the smallest (and possibly the coolest) gaming machine money can buy, this is a steal at £500 off.

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL76: was £1,799.99 now £1,299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A sound £500 discount on a reliable - if not super-exciting - gaming laptop, the MSI Pulse GL76 has a seriously high-end Intel i9-12900H CPU coupled with an RTX 3060 graphics card, making it ideal for playing demanding CPU-bound genres such as real-time strategy games. 1TB of storage means you can keep a tonne of games stored locally at once.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5: was £1,199 now £849 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A great deal on Acer's most prominent budget gaming laptop, which comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and RTX 3050 Ti GPU. This sleek 15.6-inch laptop is perfect for esports titles thanks to its 165Hz display refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5: was £1,249 now £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A slightly more powerful Nitro 5 model from Acer, using the RTX 3060 GPU and a 12th-gen Intel i7 CPU. It's £150 more than the RTX 3050 Ti model, but offers notably better performance if you want to play more graphically demanding games. At this price, it's still a great deal. This version has a full RGB keyboard too!

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300: was £1,299 now £1,099 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save two hundred pounds on Acer's top-notch midrange gaming laptop, the Helios 300. With an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and RTX 3060 graphics, this laptop is perfect for 1080p gaming at high framerates.

(opens in new tab) MSI GE66 Raider: was £1,899 now £1,699 at Currys (opens in new tab)

MSI delivers again with this stellar gaming laptop at a seriously competitive price this Black Friday. An RTX 3070 Ti GPU and i7 processor are joined by a 1TB SSD, giving you a high-performance gaming system wrapped up in an RGB-bedecked package.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was £699 now £599 at Currys (opens in new tab)

A super-cheap lightweight gaming laptop that isn't going to break any performance records but which offers decent FHD gaming performance with its GTX 1650 graphics card - perfect if you want to play less graphically demanding games like Fortnite or Overwatch 2.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i Pro: was £1,699 now £1,499 at Currys (opens in new tab)

An RTX 3070 Ti-equipped gaming laptop from Lenovo, the Legion 5i Pro is a sleek powerhouse. It's also got a 12th-gen Intel CPU, a terabyte of storage, and a 16:10 WQHD+ display that gives you more vertical screen real estate - great for productivity if you want a laptop for both work and play.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming A15: was £799 now £549 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you're on the hunt for a super-affordable gaming laptop this Black Friday, the TUF A15 from Asus is a sound pick. A Ryzen 5 processor and RTX 3050 graphics card can handle all the latest games - just be prepared to accept that you won't be able to set all the graphics sliders to 'maximum'!

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £1,999 now £1,899 at Currys (opens in new tab)

It might only be a small discount right now, but keep a close eye on this one. The ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops we've ever had the pleasure of reviewing, from its slim and stylish chassis to its powerful internal components.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 16: was £899.99 now £749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a laptop that can handle gaming but that won't look out of place in an office environment, the HP Victus 16 is the laptop for you. It's not quite as powerful as some of its peers, but this is a great-value laptop with a comfortable keyboard and clean design that can happily pull double duty for both work and play.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was £2,500 now £1,759 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At the premium end of gaming laptops, the Advanced Edition of the sleek and stylish Razer Blade 15 packs an ultra-fast 360Hz display, RTX 3070 graphics card, and a terabyte of storage. It's pricey, sure, but this is a big discount and it feels like a truly premium product with its metal chassis and RGB keyboard.